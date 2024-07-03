Jamaica airport shuts down due to Hurricane Beryl, InterCaribbean cancels all flights
According to the information, all interCaribbean flights to and from the Kingston airport has been suspended until further notice while all flights on Wednesday has been cancelled.
Wednesday, 3rd July 2024
Jamaica: The Normal Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica has been shut down as the island prepares for the wrath of Hurricane Beryl which is anticipated to hit on Wednesday. According to the information, all interCaribbean flights to and from the Kingston airport has been suspended until further notice while all flights on Wednesday has been cancelled. The airline company urged everyone in Jamaica to follow local authorities’ instructions, seek safe shelter, and stay informed through official channels. Meanwhile, to the customers, the airline company said that affected flights would be canceled, and passengers can contact customerservice@intercaribbean.com for rebooking. In addition to this, Beryl is forecasted to remain a Category 5 Hurricane as it moves across the Caribbean, while a Hurricane warning remains in effect for Jamaica. The interCaribbean flights to and from Kingston, Jamaica, which have been cancelled on Wednesday, are as follows:
- JY 775 Kingston (KIN) - Barbados (BGI)
- JY 251 Kingston (KIN) - Providenciales (PLS)
- JY 250 Providenciales (PLS) - Kingston (KIN)
- JY 613 Kingston (KIN) - Santiago de Cuba (SCU)
- JY 614 Santiago de Cuba (SCU) - Kingston (KIN)
- JY 703 Grenada (GND) – St Vincent (SVD) – Barbados (BGI)
- JY 732 Barbados (BGI) to St. Kitts (SKB) - 11:00 AM
- JY 733 St. Kitts (SKB) to Barbados (BGI) - 12:45 PM
- July 4, 2024
- JY 744 Barbados (BGI) to St. Vincent (SVD) - 3:10 PM
- JY 745 St. Vincent (SVD) to Barbados (BGI) - 4:25 PM
- July 5, 2024
- JY 744 Barbados (BGI) to St. Vincent (SVD) - 3:10 PM
- JY 745 St. Vincent (SVD) to Barbados (BGI) - 4:25 PM
Latest
- Antigua: Opposition makes dramatic exit as ex-member Smith s...
-
Trinidad and Tobago: Food Prices on rise, inflation shows do...
-
Sint Maarten politician attacked, wife killed in politically...
-
Saint Lucia: Tourism sector booms with 42% increase in arriv...
-
Jamaica: Collapsed Troy Bridge to witness work commencement...
Related Articles
Uncategorised
Wednesday, 3rd July 2024
Uncategorised
Wednesday, 3rd July 2024
Uncategorised
Wednesday, 3rd July 2024
Uncategorised
Wednesday, 3rd July 2024
Uncategorised
Wednesday, 3rd July 2024
Uncategorised
Wednesday, 3rd July 2024
Uncategorised
Wednesday, 3rd July 2024
Uncategorised
Wednesday, 3rd July 2024