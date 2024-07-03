Saturday, 20th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica airport shuts down due to Hurricane Beryl, InterCaribbean cancels all flights

According to the information, all interCaribbean flights to and from the Kingston airport has been suspended until further notice while all flights on Wednesday has been cancelled.

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

Jamaica airport shuts down due to Hurricane Beryl, InterCaribbean cancels all flights (PC - Facebook)
Jamaica: The Normal Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica has been shut down as the island prepares for the wrath of Hurricane Beryl which is anticipated to hit on Wednesday. According to the information, all interCaribbean flights to and from the Kingston airport has been suspended until further notice while all flights on Wednesday has been cancelled. The airline company urged everyone in Jamaica to follow local authorities’ instructions, seek safe shelter, and stay informed through official channels. Meanwhile, to the customers, the airline company said that affected flights would be canceled, and passengers can contact customerservice@intercaribbean.com for rebooking. In addition to this, Beryl is forecasted to remain a Category 5 Hurricane as it moves across the Caribbean, while a Hurricane warning remains in effect for Jamaica. The interCaribbean flights to and from Kingston, Jamaica, which have been cancelled on Wednesday, are as follows:
  • JY 775 Kingston (KIN) - Barbados (BGI)
  • JY 251 Kingston (KIN) - Providenciales (PLS)
  • JY 250 Providenciales (PLS) - Kingston (KIN)
  • JY 613 Kingston (KIN) - Santiago de Cuba (SCU)
  • JY 614 Santiago de Cuba (SCU) - Kingston (KIN)
The canceled flights across the Eastern Caribbean today are as follows:
  • JY 703 Grenada (GND) – St Vincent (SVD) – Barbados (BGI)
On the other hand, interCaribbean has announced increased capacity on July 3, 4, and 5 to help customers affected by recent cancellations because of the passage of Hurricane Beryl. The additional flights are as follows:
  • JY 732 Barbados (BGI) to St. Kitts (SKB) - 11:00 AM
  • JY 733 St. Kitts (SKB) to Barbados (BGI) - 12:45 PM
  • July 4, 2024
  • JY 744 Barbados (BGI) to St. Vincent (SVD) - 3:10 PM
  • JY 745 St. Vincent (SVD) to Barbados (BGI) - 4:25 PM
  • July 5, 2024
  • JY 744 Barbados (BGI) to St. Vincent (SVD) - 3:10 PM
  • JY 745 St. Vincent (SVD) to Barbados (BGI) - 4:25 PM
The airline urged the affected customers to contact Customer Service or their travel agent, and change fees have been waived for these cancellations.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

32 Jamaican National Banks out of operation ahead of Hurricane warnings, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

32 Jamaican National Banks out of operation ahead of Hurricane warnings 

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

Luxurious superyacht marina project in Bahamas set to open in 2027 (Planned structure of the marine)
Uncategorised

Luxurious superyacht marina project in Bahamas set to open in 2027

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: Govt plans to surge VAT and other taxes, claims Opposition Leader
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: Govt plans to surge VAT and other taxes, says Opposi...

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

CBI Minister while speaking during a conference (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

CIP Saint Lucia approved only 2047, Not 14,000 applicants, says CBI Minis...

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

St Vincent and the Grenadines experiences surge in airline bookings ahead of Vincy Mas (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

St Vincent and the Grenadines experiences surge in airline bookings ahead...

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

Elaine Thompson withdraws from Olympic trials due to injury, won't defend 100m title in Paris (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Elaine Thompson withdraws from Olympic trials due to injury, won't defend...

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

West Indies women clinch T20I series with 6-wicket victory over Sri Lanka (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

West Indies women clinch T20I series with 6-wicket victory over Sri Lanka

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

Weather Forecast: Tropical Storm Beryl projected to turn into Hurricane in Barbados, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Weather Forecast: TS Beryl projected to turn into Hurricane in Barbados

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024