Jamaica airport shuts down due to Hurricane Beryl, InterCaribbean cancels all flights

According to the information, all interCaribbean flights to and from the Kingston airport has been suspended until further notice while all flights on Wednesday has been cancelled.

Jamaica: The Normal Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica has been shut down as the island prepares for the wrath of Hurricane Beryl which is anticipated to hit on Wednesday.

According to the information, all interCaribbean flights to and from the Kingston airport has been suspended until further notice while all flights on Wednesday has been cancelled.

The airline company urged everyone in Jamaica to follow local authorities’ instructions, seek safe shelter, and stay informed through official channels.

Meanwhile, to the customers, the airline company said that affected flights would be canceled, and passengers can contact customerservice@intercaribbean.com for rebooking.

In addition to this, Beryl is forecasted to remain a Category 5 Hurricane as it moves across the Caribbean, while a Hurricane warning remains in effect for Jamaica.

JY 775 Kingston (KIN) - Barbados (BGI)

JY 251 Kingston (KIN) - Providenciales (PLS)

JY 250 Providenciales (PLS) - Kingston (KIN)

JY 613 Kingston (KIN) - Santiago de Cuba (SCU)

JY 614 Santiago de Cuba (SCU) - Kingston (KIN)

JY 703 Grenada (GND) – St Vincent (SVD) – Barbados (BGI)

On the other hand, interCaribbean has announced increased capacity on July 3, 4, and 5 to help customers affected by recent cancellations because of the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

JY 732 Barbados (BGI) to St. Kitts (SKB) - 11:00 AM

JY 733 St. Kitts (SKB) to Barbados (BGI) - 12:45 PM

July 4, 2024

JY 744 Barbados (BGI) to St. Vincent (SVD) - 3:10 PM

JY 745 St. Vincent (SVD) to Barbados (BGI) - 4:25 PM

July 5, 2024

JY 744 Barbados (BGI) to St. Vincent (SVD) - 3:10 PM

JY 745 St. Vincent (SVD) to Barbados (BGI) - 4:25 PM

The airline urged the affected customers to contact Customer Service or their travel agent, and change fees have been waived for these cancellations.