Jamaica: 21-year-old woman charged after harboring fugitive from constant spring prison break

Jamaica: A 21-year-old woman has been arrested and charged for harboring a fugitive after police caught her sheltering one of the nine prisoners who escaped from the Constant Spring lock-up on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Hopton Nicholson who also serves as the Commanding Officer for the St. Catherine North Division confirmed that a targeted operation took place in the Waterloo Gardens community of Spanish Town on Wednesday. According to reports, the operation led to the recapture of Chambers, one of the nine escaped prisoners, who was found with his 21-year-old common-law spouse.

Upon capturing Chambers, the police took the 21-year-old spouse into questioning where she was charged with charges related to harboring a fugitive. According to reports, the nine male prisoners, on Tuesday morning, escaped from the Constant Spring lock up after cutting through a grilled metal door.

Following the escape the police quickly sprinted into action, monitoring the streets, and conducting thorough investigations.

So far the police have managed to round up 8 of the escaped prisoners including 18-year-old Fray Messias who was charged with rape, 25-year-old Donque Douglas charged with shooting with intent and malicious destruction of property, and others.

As of now, the police officers now remain with the task of rounding up only one prisoner, 19-year-old Alunzo Espute, of Cassava Piece, Kingston, Jamaica, who is still roaming freely on the streets. The teenager is charged with murder and is yet to be apprehended.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Nicholson has emphasized that those who have escaped from custody are fugitives and they should not be accommodated by family, friends or anyone in the society. As harboring of the fugitives is an offense and anyone found harboring them will be liable for consequences.

He further requested for the citizens assistance in apprehending the murder charged assaultant. Stating that anyone who has seen any person listed in the wanted posters that officers have circulated should contact the nearest police station or phone 311 or 119.