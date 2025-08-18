Double shooting in Saint Lucia: Two men killed, several injured in Castries

The first incident occurred around 10 a.m. at the Jeremie Street taxi stand, where 25-year-old Jamie Williams of Morne Du Don was fatally shot.

Saint Lucia: In a shocking development, Saint Lucia witnessed two shooting incidents in one day only on Saturday, August 16, 2025. According to the information, these incidents resulted in the loss of two lives while several others got injured.

Reportedly, the first incident took place in Jeremie street taxi stand around 10 am where a victim named Jamie Williams aged 25 of Morne Du Don lost her life. It is being said that Williams was fatally shot near the taxi stand.

The reports further claimed that the attackers were shooting in air without aiming at any particular target, which triggered scenes of panic among the people and the public started scrambling for safety of their lives.

According to the officials, the second incident took place in Micound street, hours after the first incident where the victim named Takim James better known as Tako Bell was killed.

This daylight terror again shocked the entire community as the place was full of crowds including children, bystander who were caught in the crossfire.

Police further note that officials have apprehended the suspects linked to one of the shooting incidents but the official statement is yet to be released. Furthermore, police highlight that the authorities are still investigating the details surrounding both the incidents.

This joint incident has sent shockwaves to the entire community which results in many people expressing their concern about the rising crimes and rising violence in the country.

As the news of the incident is going viral people are starting to post about it and trying their best to stay in homes as the suspects are not intentionally shooting anyone they are just firing in the air.