Saint Lucia football star Sherman Augustin dies at 22 after being stabbed at Lucian Carnival

The player, died after being stabbed in the Vigie area near the capital.

Saint Lucia: Tragedy struck during Carnival celebrations on Monday, July 21, as Saint Lucian semi-professional football star, 23-year-old Sherman Augustin, lost his life after being fatally stabbed.

The player described as an inspiration to younger players died in Owen King European Hospital after being attacked and stabbed in the Vigie area on the outskirts of the capital.

The Police officials confirmed the reports that the national footballer who played as a midfielder for Antiguan club Grenades FC was attacked during the festival and succumbed to his injuries, after being transported by the Saint Lucia Fire Service to the Owen King European Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His death has sent shockwaves of grief throughout Saint Lucia and the wider Caribbean as he was described as a disciplined young adult. His football club and fans have expressed their sorrow over the sudden and untimely death of the upcoming football star as the 23-year-old had already started marking a successful football career.

The football club noted that he played a pivotal role in helping his team, Grenades FC, secure the championship title for the 2022-23 season. At only 23, he had worn the national colours, signed his first international contract, and inspired a generation of young footballers in Saint Lucia.

The Saint Lucia Semi-Professional Football League has described his death as a devastating blow, paying tribute to Sherman as a symbol of dedication, talent, and ambition. As a proud member of GMC and the Gros Islet Football League, and having previously played for Grenades FC in Antigua, his contributions to the sport are deeply valued.

The league said that it in solidarity with the Gros Islet District League and his fellow players in mourning his untimely passing, honoring his dedication and passion that will not be forgotten.

Chester Hughes, President of Grenades FC, also shared a heartfelt tribute to Sherman highlighting that the player brought pride, passion, and power to Grenades’ midfield as he helped to lead his team to victory by securing the 2022-23 league title.

The president noted that the player represented everything that the team stands for which is discipline, humility, and a hunger to win.

Tributes for the death of Sherman Augustin have continued to pour in for his life that was cut short due to violence.

The Saint Lucian Police have launched a formal investigation into the death of the promising footballer and urged members of the public to come forward with any information that might aid in the investigation.