US Beauty Influencer MakeupShayla named Cultural Ambassador for Lucian Carnival 2025

She partnered with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority to promote Lucian Carnival to her global audience.

Saint Lucia: Beauty and travel influencer Shayla “MakeupShayla” Michelle from the United States has been appointed as the cultural and tourism initiative ambassador of the Lucian Carnival 2025. The appointment was officially announced by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA).

With more than 3 million followers on Instagram and 700,000+ subscribers on YouTube, the SLTA leveraged her global reach and partnered with Shayla to promote the Lucian Carnival on a global platform.

The beauty influencer partnered with the Saint Lucian Tourism Authority to promote the vibrant Lucian Carnival via her social media platforms by showcasing the Carnival’s vibrant music, dazzling costumes and people, along with the cultural richness of the Carnival.

Lucian Carnival 2025

The Saint Lucian Carnival held between July 1 to23 features vibrant parades and costumes including the Parade of the Bands, Junior Carnival, Panorama and many more vibrant events.

Dr. Ernest Hilaire’s vision come to life

The Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information Dr. Ernest Hilaire promised that the 2025 Lucian Carnival will see nothing less of more cultural fusion, more visitor participation, more visiting media, and more celebrity engagement.

Which have all turned out to be true as Saint Lucia has been seeing the 2025 Carnival as one of its most successful Lucian Carnival, pulling guests from the Caribbean and the world across. As the attendance of the Carnival has kept on growing day by day.

Celebrity guests at Carnival

With Celebrity guests such as American artist Chloe Bailey, Canadian TV host Tyrone Edwards, influencer and entrepreneur Angela Simmons, socca goddess Patrice Roberts, and many more gracing the event to enjoy the Saint Lucia's rich and vibrant culture.