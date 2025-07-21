Over 7,000 revellers to light up streets for Lucian Carnival 2025 Parade of the Ban

The parade will start at 10 am on both days from the Choc Roundabout.

Saint Lucia: A total of 10 bands with more than 7,000 revellers are all set to take to the streets today (July 21) and Tuesday (July 22) for the highly anticipated Parade of the Bands for Lucian Carnival 2025.

According to the information, the parade will begin at 10 am on both days at the Choc Roundabout. The 10 participating bands include Fuzion Mas, Xuvo Carnival Band, Tribe of Twell, Island Tribe Carnival Band, Xpressions Carnival Band, Royalities Xtreme Carnival Band, Pheonix Carnival Band, Just 4 Fun, Insonmeil Carnival Band and Legends Carnival Band.

Parade Route

The organisers revealed that the route of the Parade of the Bands is as follows. It will begin at the Choc Roundabout and head south using the south bound lanes towards the Vigie Roundabout, then turn towards right onto the John Compton Highway into the city.

The Bands will then turn left onto Jn Baptiste Street for judgement near Anchorage, then make a right towards the Darling Road, right onto Jeremie Street, left onto Paynier Street, right towards Micoud Street, again right towards Manoel Street, right towards Jeremie Street and then left towards John Compton Highway where they will make their final return to the Choc Roundabout.

Lucian Carnival 2025

With the excitement already building up, patrons are set to have a great time at the grand finale of Lucian Carnival 2025.

Locals have described the carnival more than just the final two days of parade saying that it is weeks of celebration featuring storytelling through calypso, costume making for the juniors as well as King and Queen of the Bands, Power Soca, steel pan, Dennery segment, Groovy Soca and the fetes where everyone dances to the beats of Caribbean music.

Thousands of revellers are expected to take to the streets in vibrant mas bands on Monday and Tuesday, bringing together the spirit of the Caribbean as the parade will also be joined by a number of visitors from across the region.