Monday, 21st July 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Over 7,000 revellers to light up streets for Lucian Carnival 2025 Parade of the Ban

The parade will start at 10 am on both days from the Choc Roundabout.

Monday, 21st July 2025

Saint Lucia: A total of 10 bands with more than 7,000 revellers are all set to take to the streets today (July 21) and Tuesday (July 22) for the highly anticipated Parade of the Bands for Lucian Carnival 2025.  

According to the information, the parade will begin at 10 am on both days at the Choc Roundabout. The 10 participating bands include Fuzion Mas, Xuvo Carnival Band, Tribe of Twell, Island Tribe Carnival Band, Xpressions Carnival Band, Royalities Xtreme Carnival Band, Pheonix Carnival Band, Just 4 Fun, Insonmeil Carnival Band and Legends Carnival Band.  

Parade Route 

The organisers revealed that the route of the Parade of the Bands is as follows. It will begin at the Choc Roundabout and head south using the south bound lanes towards the Vigie Roundabout, then turn towards right onto the John Compton Highway into the city.  

The Bands will then turn left onto Jn Baptiste Street for judgement near Anchorage, then make a right towards the Darling Road, right onto Jeremie Street, left onto Paynier Street, right towards Micoud Street, again right towards Manoel Street, right towards Jeremie Street and then left towards John Compton Highway where they will make their final return to the Choc Roundabout.  

Lucian Carnival 2025 

With the excitement already building up, patrons are set to have a great time at the grand finale of Lucian Carnival 2025.  

Locals have described the carnival more than just the final two days of parade saying that it is weeks of celebration featuring storytelling through calypso, costume making for the juniors as well as King and Queen of the Bands, Power Soca, steel pan, Dennery segment, Groovy Soca and the fetes where everyone dances to the beats of Caribbean music.  

Thousands of revellers are expected to take to the streets in vibrant mas bands on Monday and Tuesday, bringing together the spirit of the Caribbean as the parade will also be joined by a number of visitors from across the region.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Roosvelt Skerrit speaks to the United Nations General Assembly.
Uncategorised

Dominica PM makes impassioned plea for the world to help his ‘bleeding na...

Monday, 21st July 2025

Uncategorised

West Indies stay at eight on the Test rankings

Monday, 21st July 2025

Read why Residents of this Belizean village are against Prince William's visit
Uncategorised

Belize: Read why Residents of this village are against Prince William's v...

Monday, 21st July 2025

Kamla-Persad-Bissessar- Leader of opposition Trinidad and Tobago
Uncategorised

United National Congress to open nominations for local govt elections

Monday, 21st July 2025

Ebenezer SDA Primary School shines among all in G6NA Dominica, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

Ebenezer SDA Primary School shines among all in G6NA Dominica

Monday, 21st July 2025

Grenada: NaDMA predicts super active Atlantic Hurricane Season this year (PC - Facebook)
Caribbean

Grenada: NaDMA predicts super active Atlantic Hurricane Season this year

Monday, 21st July 2025

Dominica

Dominica Budget 2024: A Detailed Look at Sector-Wise Allocations

Monday, 21st July 2025

Barbados

Oceania Nautica makes maiden call to Barbados, bringing over 600 visitors...

Monday, 21st July 2025