Caribbean Music Awards 2024: Soca Star PUMPA takes home Impact Award

A well renowned soca star born in St Kitts and Nevis and raised in Virgin Islands Dennis 'PUMPA' Liburd has received the prestigious Impact Award at the Caribbean Music Awards. This award recognizes the singer's significant contributions to the music industry as well as his huge impact on the Caribbean music scene.



The event was held in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night and features well known names of musical industry from across the Caribbean.



PUMPA expressed his deep gratitude to his supporters and fans across the region during his speech at the awards, saying, "If your name ends with an A! Listen to me, hey. I want to say thank you to everybody who has been supporting me through this journey. All the A-list gal them for sure, making this possible."



He continued to say, "And I want to say thank you to the Virgin Islands, the VI people them. Big up the whole VI massive. Big up to all of the small island massive. Big Up St. Kitts, Dominica, Antigua, the whole small island crew. Trinidad and Tobago for busting me to the wall. You understand? Big up to all, everybody represented for SOCA."



While saying, "This one of for SOCA right now, you understand," the singer dedicated the award to the soca genre and emphasized its utmost significance in Caribbean culture and music.



Following this achievement of PUMPA, the internet was flooded with congratulatory messages for him with St Croix based Entertainment Website saying, "Congratulations to our very own PUMPA for winning the Impact Award (Soca) 2023 at the Caribbean Music Awards at the Kings Threatre in Brooklyn New York."



A user named Sonii Koetter said, "Pumpa just won the 2023 Soca Impact Award at the Caribbean Music Awards. Ayyyyyy! Congrats," while another wrote, "Yes, Pumpa for the 2023 Caribbean Music Awards IMPACT (SOCA) WIN! Congratulations to our incredibly talented music ambassador!"



Notably, Pumpa's energy & distinct musical style represent The US Virgin Islands, where he grew up & currently resides. His song "A-List" transcends borders within the Soca Community and reintroduces BRAM as a pivotal style in this musical genre.