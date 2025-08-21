St Kitts and Nevis marks four decades of diplomatic ties with Japan at Osaka Expo 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment, led a high-level delegation from St Kitts and Nevis at the Federation’s National Day on August 20, during the Osaka Expo 2025. This event also marked 4 decades of strong diplomatic relations between the twin island nation and Japan.

“Our nation, though small, stands very proud, just like Japan, with a very rich heritage and a vibrant culture. Our cultural heritage is deeply rooted in a blend of the indigenous Kalinago people, African and European settlers, both British and French influences, who have been shaped by the sugar era colonialism and emancipation,” said the Dr Douglas during his address at the opening.

Expo as a platform for growth and investment

Minister Douglas highlighted the importance of the Expo on a global level during an interview. He said, “What we’re seeing here today is St Kitts and Nevis using the invitation provided by Japan to showcase what St Kitts and Nevis is all about. What it is that drives the people of our country, what it is that would entice investors to participate in our people and our economic development.”

The Senior Minister further noted the crucial role played by the nation’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme in terms of national development. “There’s no doubt that here in the audience were several schools of people who are citizens of St Kitts and Nevis, mainly having achieved that through our Citizenship by Investment Programme,” shared Minister Douglas.

He also spoke about the country’s shift from a sugar-based economy to a diverse one. The government of St Kitts and Nevis now invests greatly in various sectors, including agriculture, tourism, hospitality, information technology and international financial services. Also, Foreign Minister Douglas invited the international investors to take part in these sectors which focus on sustainability in terms of renewable energy, water, education and technology.

The Foreign Affairs Minister of St Kitts and Nevis highlighted the diverse cultural and musical festivals, which includes the annual St Kitts and Nevis Carnival (Sugar Mas), Culturama in Nevis, and the St Kitts Music Festival.

Minister Denzil Douglas reminded the guests that St Kitts and Nevis is committed to become the world’s first sustainable island nation. At the Expo, the Pavilion displayed the culture, music, sustainable practices, and achievements in science and technology, which includes the work of the St Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association.