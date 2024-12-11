Wednesday, 11th December 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dr Denzil Douglas to lead annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in St Paul’s on December 12

Being held under the Patronage of Dr Denzil Douglas, the event will kick off at 6 pm and will feature a huge Christmas Tree that will be lit up by officials.

Wednesday, 11th December 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is all set to take place at the R.L. Bradshaw Memorial Park in St Paul’s, St Kitts on December 12.  

Being held under the Patronage of Dr Denzil Douglas, the event will kick off at 6 pm and will feature a huge Christmas Tree that will be lit up by officials. 

While sharing the update through his official Facebook account, Dr Douglas invited the locals to be part of the event and said, “The REPUBLIC OF ST. PAUL’S, Capisterre Women for Development and its Community Partners invite ALL to its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday 12th December @ 6pm, R L Bradshaw Memorial Park.” 

As St Kitts and Nevis is preparing to celebrate the occasion of Christmas, Area Parliamentary Representative for St Christopher Six, Dr Denzil Douglas is making a special appeal to everyone to join this special event tomorrow.  

He will be switching on the Christmas tree lights during the ceremony, marking the official start of the festival season in the country.  

This annual event is hosted by him every year and during last year’s ceremony, he asked everyone to remember God and noted that it is a time of giving and also of receiving.  

Notably, under a clear evening sky and along with cool winds blowing, a large crowd of people will gather tomorrow with the event also featuring special addresses by various individuals including Dr Douglas.  

Furthermore, he emphasised in 2023 that this time is special for every citizen of St Kitts and Nevis because the rich culture of the Federation comes alive and people rediscover themselves and also practice the culture of their ancestors while enjoying the festivities. 

Christmas Tree Lightning Ceremony in St Pauls last year
Last year’s event attracted a huge number of locals who joined Dr Douglas and other officials and this time also it is being expected that the turnout will be massive, making the ceremony a huge success.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Caribbean expected to see growth after strong 2017 exports

Wednesday, 11th December 2024

Hensley Daniel.
Uncategorised

Sort power outages in Nevis or go home, says Daniel

Wednesday, 11th December 2024

Uncategorised

Jamaica's HPV vaccine drive gets cancer survivors support

Wednesday, 11th December 2024

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit during special address on Thursday 28 October 2021.
Uncategorised

Dominica to construct 1,000 climate-homes in 2022

Wednesday, 11th December 2024

Prime Minister Timothy Harris in National Parliament
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis: new stimulus package offers benefits to people with d...

Wednesday, 11th December 2024

Dominica Cable Car Project: Black Hawk helicopter completes its significant role
Uncategorised

Dominica Cable Car Project: Black Hawk helicopter completes its significa...

Wednesday, 11th December 2024

Remarkable Teens with Prime Minister Terrance Drew (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis' Remarkable Teens inspire youth to believe and shape b...

Wednesday, 11th December 2024

Trinidad and Tobago

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines enhances flights to T&T for peak winter season

Wednesday, 11th December 2024