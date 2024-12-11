Dr Denzil Douglas to lead annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in St Paul’s on December 12

Being held under the Patronage of Dr Denzil Douglas, the event will kick off at 6 pm and will feature a huge Christmas Tree that will be lit up by officials.

St Kitts and Nevis: The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is all set to take place at the R.L. Bradshaw Memorial Park in St Paul’s, St Kitts on December 12.

Being held under the Patronage of Dr Denzil Douglas, the event will kick off at 6 pm and will feature a huge Christmas Tree that will be lit up by officials.

While sharing the update through his official Facebook account, Dr Douglas invited the locals to be part of the event and said, “The REPUBLIC OF ST. PAUL’S, Capisterre Women for Development and its Community Partners invite ALL to its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday 12th December @ 6pm, R L Bradshaw Memorial Park.”

As St Kitts and Nevis is preparing to celebrate the occasion of Christmas, Area Parliamentary Representative for St Christopher Six, Dr Denzil Douglas is making a special appeal to everyone to join this special event tomorrow.

He will be switching on the Christmas tree lights during the ceremony, marking the official start of the festival season in the country.

This annual event is hosted by him every year and during last year’s ceremony, he asked everyone to remember God and noted that it is a time of giving and also of receiving.

Notably, under a clear evening sky and along with cool winds blowing, a large crowd of people will gather tomorrow with the event also featuring special addresses by various individuals including Dr Douglas.

Furthermore, he emphasised in 2023 that this time is special for every citizen of St Kitts and Nevis because the rich culture of the Federation comes alive and people rediscover themselves and also practice the culture of their ancestors while enjoying the festivities.