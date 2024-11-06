KLM Royal Dutch Airlines enhances flights to T&T for peak winter season

Trinidad and Tobago: In a significant development for travelers seeking to visit Trinidad and Tobago during the upcoming winter tourist season, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has again increased the frequency of its flights from Amsterdam, Netherlands, to Port of Spain.



These additional services have been announced for the 2024 2025 winter season, which runs from October to March.



According to the information, the increase of flights now includes five weekly flights throughout the season with the anticipation of six flights per week during the peak Carnival 2025 period.



The announcement was made by the Minister of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago, Randall Mitchell who is presently in attendance at the World Travel Market 2024 in London.



During the event, he held significant discussions with the air carrier’s representative, Emile Arnst and talked about the continued collaborations and mutually beneficial strategies for airline and the island nation alike.



While sharing the development on his official Facebook account, Minister Mitchell outlined, “At the World Travel Market 2024 in London, I connected with KLM's Emile Arnst to strengthen our partnership and boost access to our islands. Here’s what’s happening: More Flights from Amsterdam: KLM now offers five flights per week to Port of Spain for the 2024-2025 winter season.”





Moreover, their discussions focused on the marketing performance of this route which has recorded an average load factor of at least 93 percent to Port of Spain, Trinidad and the numerous opportunities of this evolving collaboration and the possibility of increased weekly flights during the peak season of Carnival next year.



He further noted that the longstanding relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is evidence of the commitment of the government towards the promotion of the tourism sector of the destination and its appeal towards international stakeholders.



Notably, the increase in services now comprises of five flights per week, which is one more than the offered service during the same period previous year. This is because of the growing demand to travel to Port of Spain.



The Minister noted that his team is thrilled by the KLM’s decision to increase services to Trinidad and Tobago and this expansion is a clear indication of the growing interest in the destination, particularly from the Benelux region.



He added that this emphasises the boost of the global connectivity, especially with the European market and the increasing international demand to experience the unique culture of the island nation.



