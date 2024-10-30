Wednesday, 30th October 2024
Fam Tour team of Caribbean Airlines visits Grenada to explore food, culture, adventure

Caribbean Airlines offer non-stop direct flights between Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago, providing direct access to the tourists who are seeking to visit the countries.

Caribbean: The Fam Tour team of Caribbean Airlines visited Grenada and explored its authentic food, culture and adventure on Saturday. Under the banner of “Welcome Home” campaign, the team experienced the spices of the “Spice Isle of the Caribbean” and outlined the beautiful tourism hotspots for the passengers of the airline. 

The fam tour team consisted of several influencers and social media sensations who will guide the tourists with their experience in the country. 

The tourists can also book their flights from Barbados and Trinidad to Grenada and enjoy their time in the Spice Island, according to the airlines. 

Earlier in July, Caribbean Airlines announced the additional flights from Trinidad to Grenada for the staging of their much-anticipated Carnival named "Spice Mas." The flights were operated by two aircraft including BW430 and BW431 on August 7 and August 21, 2024 with the departure time of 3:10 pm, 4:35 pm and the arrival time of 3:50 am 5:15 pm respectively. 

In July 2023, the airline announced more flight service between Barbados and Grenada as it has turned into daily service. The aircraft ATR72-600 is being used for the operation of these flights, aiming to enhance regional connectivity. 

In March 2023, Caribbean Airlines announced the non-stop 3x weekly service between Barbados and Grenada from as low as US$355. The service was scheduled to operate on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with the aircraft including BW230, BW231, BW232, and BW233. 

The flight from Barbados to Grenada was operated by BW230 on Wednesday with departure time of 8:55 pm and the arrival time of 9:50 am, while the return flight was operated by BW231 on Wednesday with departure time of 10:45 am and the arrival time of 11:45 am. The second flight on the route was operated by BW232 with departure time of 5:15 pm and arrival time of 6:10 pm and the return flight was operated by BW233. 

The third flight was operated by BW232 on Saturday and the return flight was operated by BW233.

Monica Walker

