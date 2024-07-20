Caribbean Airlines announces service for Spice Mas 2024

The Caribbean Airlines is fostering the mobility expansion through the additional flights to Grenada on August 7 and August 21 during the times of Spice Mas.

Grenada: Caribbean Airlines has announced additional flights between Trinidad and Grenada to make people available on the fly service to have all the fun of Spice Mas 2024.

“Head over for the Spice Mas or to simply relax and soak up the breath-taking natural beauty of the Spice Isle!”mentioned the Caribbean Airlines.

As the statement by the airlines itself states the Airlines is fostering the mobility expansion through the additional flights to Grenada at the times of Spice Mas.

The Schedule for the additional flights by Caribbean Airlines between Trinidad and Grenada is as follows-

The flight number BW430 on August 7 will depart from Trinidad at 3:10 pm and will arrive in Grenada at 3:50 pm.

The flight number BW431 on the same day that is August 7 will Depart from Grenada at 4:35 pm and will arrive Trinidad at 5:51 pm.

The flight number BW430 on August 21 will depart at 3:10 pm from Trinidad, and will arrive in Grenada at 3:50 pm.

The flight number BW431 on August 21 will depart at 4:35 pm from Grenada, and will arrive Trinidad at 5:15 pm.

Spice Mas is the largest cultural festival of Grenada. This not only offer the joy through the celebrations to the visitors but also lay over certain of the special opportunities to the local populace of the nation.

Such types of carnivals provide economic opportunities to a number of the local businesses that include vendors, performers and service providers. The Spice Mas 2024 is to commence from August 2, 2024.

Despite being hit by Hurricane Beryl, the Spice Mas Corporation stands committed to continue with the hosting of Spice Mas 2024. As the carnival is a tribute to the island’s famous spice production, the country every year celebrates the carnival with so much in it; rhythms, costumes and the pure Caribbean Energy.