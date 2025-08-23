Grenada shines with two medals on final day of Junior Pan Am Games in Paraguay

Grenada: In a significant development, the Grenadian team closed out its campaign at the highly anticipated 2025 Junior Pan American (Pan Am) Games in Asunción, Paraguay, securing two podium finishes on the last day of track and field. The medals were secured by Ahshareah Enoe and Isaiah Patrick after they delivered outstanding performances.

According to the information, Ahshareah, in the women’s high jump delivered a sterling effort to claim the silver medal with a jump of 1.86 metres. She reportedly finished level on height with Colombia’s Isabel Arboleda, who secured gold on countback, while Canada’s Tricia Madourie earned bronze with a clearance of 1.82m.

Enoe’s medal marks another milestone in what a major breakthrough season for the young jumper from Grenada has been.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Patrick earned the second medal of the day for Grenada on the track in the men’s 110m hurdles, finishing in a time of 13.73 seconds to take the bronze medal home. The race was won by Yander Herrera of Cuba with a time of 13.60 seconds while Thiago Dos Santos of Brazil claimed the silver medal.

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for both the athletes with the Grenada Olympic Committee noting, “Congratulations to Isaiah Patrick on finishing 3rd in the Men’s 110m Hurdles Final! We are extremely proud of you. Grenada is proud. Ahshareah Enoe we are proud of you. Grenada Proud Grenada strong.” “Congratulations on y'all Achievements,” said another local.

Notably, the 2025 Junior Pan American (Pan Am) Games, organised by Panam Sports, took place from Saturday, August 9 to Saturday, August 23, 2025, featuring athletes between the age of 17 and 22 from across the Americas.