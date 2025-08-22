Treneese Hamilton wins Dominica’s first-ever gold at 2025 Junior Pan American Games

Dominica: Treneese Hamilton from Dominica has made her country proud after she won Dominica’s first ever gold medal at the Junior Pan American (PanAm) Games ASU2025. According to the information, the athlete grabbed her first ever gold in Women’s Shot Put after throwing a massive 17.21-meter launch (56-5.75) in her 6th round.

Treneese achieved the historic victory after she participated in women’s shot put at the 2025 PanAm Junior Games in Paraguay on 21 August 2025. The Paraguay games were known as her last junior meets of her entire career and locals say that Treneese did nothing more than serve and make her country proud.

Speaking before the games, Treneesee expressed that the games were a bittersweet moment for her as they were her last junior meet games of her career, but she is looking forward to ending the chapter with a bang.

Noting that she does look forward to competing in the games and showing that she left off on a good note and everything is in good hands. Which will progress on when she gets to the senior games where she can just pick up from where she left off .

She stated that in her last junior meet games she is just going to have fun by staying true to herself, and not be randomly changing anything in her technique which did prove results in the game as she threw a 17.21 meter, more than her last throw at the NACAC Senior Championship where she threw a 17.29 meter. Propelling her for her win at the 2025 PanAm Junior Games in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Citizens of Dominica took to Facebook to congratulate Treneese on her remarkable win at her last Junior meet with one user writing “Congratulations young Hamilton and I know that your mother is proud of you but Dominica is even more proud of your achievement. Keep up the good work,” while another said, “Congratulations my dear, keep the blessings coming.”