Thea Lafond brings home first ever Olympic Gold Medal for Dominica

Thea Lafond marked history for Dominica by winning the Gold Medal in Triple Jump at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris.

In the finals held on Saturday evening, Lafond won the first ever Gold Medal for her country by leaving behind, Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts who took home silver and America’s Jasmine Moore claimed bronze.

In the women’s long jump, Thea Lafond was recorded a15.02 metres - a world best this year.

Thea LaFond made history for her Caribbean island nation of Dominica by winning gold in the triple jump on Saturday to claim the country’s first ever Olympic medal.

Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts took silver and American Jasmine Moore claimed bronze.

LaFond’s victory capped a good night for the Caribbean, with St Lucia also winning its first ever medal thanks to Julien Alfred storming to 100 metres gold ahead of American Sha’Carri Richardson.

The triple jump was made more unpredictable as Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas, world record holder and Tokyo gold medallist, missed the Games due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Ricketts, who just missed out on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, jumped her season’s best of 14.87 metres to win silver, and Moore came third with 14.67.

Moore, 23, the first woman to make the U.S. Olympic team in both triple jump and long jump, is set to compete in the latter event on Tuesday.

Bronze medallist in Tokyo, Spain’s Ana Peleteiro-Compaore (14.59) was visibly upset with her performance, unable to match LaFond’s jump and finishing sixth.

World’s number one Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba was only limited to a fifth rank with a jump of 14.62 metres.

The 30-year-old Thea Lafond celebrated her victory by draping Dominican Flag around her arms, with a wide small on her face.

She also competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, scoring a 12th rank with her 12.57 metres jump.

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also expressed his happiness upon the island securing its first ever medal. He congratulated Lafond by calling her.

During the conversation, Thea Lafond said that she is on “cloud nine”.

Besides this, in a comprehensive and overwhelming Twitter message, he said that it is a monumental achievement for Dominica.

“I extend our warmest congratulations on winning Dominica's first Olympic medal, a Gold in the Women's Triple Jump, a truly monumental achievement,”.

“Your outstanding accomplishment on the global stage fills our nation with immense pride and joy. We celebrate your success and hope that your dedication and perseverance will inspire future generations of athletes in Dominica. Your triumph in Paris stands among our proudest moments as a nation,” Prime Minister Skerrit further emphasized.

Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for Thea Lafond. The reaction of her brother is going viral, where Lafond’s brother, Navy's DT Chreign, jumps in excitement when his football coach comes to tell him that his sister won a gold medal.

Dominicans went to congratulate Thea Lafond through various platforms, a user named Mava Harry, “That is awesome, congratulations to you Thea Lafond, we Celebrate with you and your achievements, you make your Country proud well done, that's it PM good Leadership well said,”.

Another user named Krysta Loriginale said that the woman deserves a standing ovation when she comes back home.

One more named Cynthia Andre said,Omg this brought so much joy and happiness to me. thank you so much for putting Dominica on the Olympic records Thea., we are proud of you. Congratulations to you on your accomplishments”.

Adidas also congratulated Thea Lafond through Twitter post, “It’s GOLD for @thea_lafondas she takes her country’s first EVER Olympic gold and secures a new national record.”