Jamaica tackles mosquito-borne diseases with innovative sterile insect technique

Jamaica: In a groundbreaking effort to fight the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and zika, Jamaica has embarked on the project to pilot the use of the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) in participation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. This project has been launched as part of the Ministry of Health Wellness' highly anticipated Integrated Vector Management also known as IVM Programme.

According to the information, the IVM uses the SIT to limit the mosquito population in Jamaica. It is said that this project initiative features releasing sterile male mosquitoes into the environment in order to mate with wild females which in turn is expected to limit the mosquito population. The Ministry also noted that the SIT method is reportedly a type of biological control which is recognised as eco-friendly.

The workshop, which took place on August 12, 2025 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Sherine Huntly Hones, the Medical Entomologist and National Programme Management for Vector Control in the Health Ministry highlights that the SIT method is a highly used and innovative approach to control this disease.

Huntley-Jones met with Senior Research Scientist Johann Antoine from the International Centre for Environmental and Nuclear Sciences (ICENS) at the University of the West Indies (UWI) to discuss Jamaica's SIT Pilot Project, targeted at controlling mosquito-borne diseases. They likely discussed project progress, strategies, and implementation details.

Huntley-Jones stated that insecticides had been used from ancient times but they are experiencing an increase in resistance thus, the new tools are developed for the effectiveness

According to Johann Antonie, a Senior Research Scientist at ICENS, a gamma irradiator machine was brought to Jamaica “to address certain issues of national development one of them being the sterilizing techniques and your efforts to reduce disease transmission”. The machine was installed with support from IAEA.

Reportedly, the scientist started experimenting by dropping biodegradable containers filled with sterile male mosquitos from a helicopter but recently, they have started experimenting with drones which do not require any human to be on board.

Though drones will carry fewer mosquitoes compared to helicopters which carried 25,000 and drones about 23,000 but they were much easier and safer to deploy at a moment’s notice, denoted as a major benefit in an area with often unpredictable weather.