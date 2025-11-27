Rumours of Ralph Gonsalves being stabbed emerge hours before SVG Elections 2025

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves was injured in August 2021 when hit by a projectile during an anti-vaccine protest, but made a full recovery after being hospitalized and transferred for an MRI scan.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Reports that Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has been stabbed appear to be circulating in relation to social media posts today (November 27, 2025). However, this seems to be a current online rumor or a misreporting/re-sharing of a previous incident, as there is no confirmation from recent authoritative news sources.

The Prime Minister was previously injured in a significant incident in August 2021 when he was hit in the head with a projectile (reported as a stone) during an anti-vaccine protest. He was hospitalized and transferred to Barbados for an MRI scan but made a full recovery.

Current, reliable news reports from today, November 27, 2025, mention that Gonsalves is seeking a record sixth term in a tight general election occurring today, and was actively campaigning as recently as Tuesday. These recent news articles do not mention any stabbing.

Therefore, the recent stabbing report is likely to be unfounded or a re-surfacing of the 2021 incident during a period of high political activity.

The rumours came on the day when the Vincentians are set to head to polls today (November 27, 2025) with the race being very tight between the ruling United Labour Party and the opposition National Democratic Party.

It is now being alleged that the opposition supporters played this tactic in order to present the current Prime Minister in a manner that he is seeking sympathetic votes, however, with the rumours being cleared just hours before the polls, the focus has once again shifted back to voter turnout and the intense electoral battle between the ULP and the NDP.

Notably, voters from across St Vincent and the Grenadines are set to head to polls today as 15 seats are up for grabs in what is being anticipated as a very tight contest between the two parties.