SVG Polls 2025: WIC News survey shows NDP leading with 49% while ruling ULP trails at 44%

St Vincent and the Grenadines is all set to enter a significant political moment as voters are signalling growing uncertainty and shifting preferences ahead of the December 27 general elections. A new online poll conducted by WIC News reveals a very tough fight between the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) and the opposition National Democratic Party (NDP).

The poll, conducted across all 15 constituencies, gathered a total of 2102 votes and provided an overlook of what locals actually want during the next five years.

What Do the WIC News Polls Show?

Out of the total 2102 votes (as of November 24, 2025), the polls show the major opposition National Democratic Party leading with 1016 votes while the current ruling party trails behind with 923 votes. The results indicate a competitive race with the NDP leading with 49% of total votes while the ULP holds 44%. Another 7% of the voters remain undecided and 1% have expressed support for other minor groups or independents.

The polls further show that the NDP is currently leading in more constituencies than the ULP. Out of the 15 seats, the NDP is leading in 11 while the ULP is ahead in only three. One constituency West St George shows a complete tie with each party receiving 59 votes.

These numbers clearly show that the NDP has a strong hold in various constituencies which it lost during 2020 general elections including South Central Windward, East St George, Marriaqua, Central Leeward and North Leeward. Not only this, but in West St. George, a seat the ULP won in the last election, the poll now shows a complete tie between both parties.

The trends are not the final results but could be accurate as the voters have showcased their support for particular candidates. As the ruling party is seeking a 6th consecutive term in the government, the voter preference appears far more divided as Vincentians appears to be calling for a change.

Key Constituency Highlights

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves who is running for re-election in North Central Windward continues to command a dominant lead in his constituency as he secured nearly 70% of the votes in the online polls.

Similarly, Opposition leader Godwin Friday holds a commanding lead in his constituency the Northern Grenadines as the WIC News polls shows that he secured 75% of the votes.

Meanwhile, several constituencies are showing nearly even splits which is making it very tough to predict which party will emerge victorious in these battleground areas. In Central Leeward, there were 184 votes in total, with the ULP getting 83 and the NDP getting 84 votes.

In North Leeward, the NDP received 106 votes and the ULP got 97 out of 213 votes which shows another very small gap. East St. George is also tight, where the NDP has 90 votes and the ULP has 82 out of 186 votes with 13 people undecided.

Upcoming Elections in St Vincent and the Grenadines

The 2025 general election in St Vincent and the Grenadines is set to take place on November 27, 2025, with 15 seats up for election to determine the next government of the country.

The ULP which is in power for over two decades is seeking another term under Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, while the NDP being led by Godwin Friday is campaigning on promises of transparency, economic reform, and a new direction for the nation.

With both leaders holding strong personal bases but the national numbers tightening, the election could be one of the closest in recent Vincentian history.