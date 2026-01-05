Antiguan Soca star Zamoni wins Song of the Year at Dominica Music Awards 2025

Zomani is a versatile Soca artist known for his distinctive voice and strong vocal delivery over Soca riddims.

Antigua and Barbuda: Antiguan Soca artist Zamoni won the Song of the Year award at the Dominica Music Awards 2025 on January 3, 2026, for the track “Mash Up Kingdom” which was released along with the Dominica’s Mr. Benji and Pahjo. Their groundbreaking cross-caribbean collaboration cemented the growing musical connections between the nations.

Martin was born on February 26, 1989, in Antigua with St. Lucian parentage, but moved to Switzerland when he was 11-years-old. He gained interest in music when he was young and used to sing with his friends at functions and gatherings.

He has sung many songs but his music career began to take serious turn in 2016, with his release "Bum Flick" as a featured artist with Mod Stoney. However he did not gain that much popularity that time but in 2020, his life changed when he got significant recognition for Wishful Thinking EP titled “I AM” which reached the top 100 on the Swiss music charts.

Since then he has produced and released many songs including "Talking" and "Right Here", "Rum Head", "Just like that” and many more. He has also performed at various carnivals and music festivals, including the Swiss Soca Festival.

The artist has won many other awards including the "Best Alternative Rock/Pop" at the Antigua Barbuda Gospel & Media Awards (ABGMA) / Island Groove Awards 2024 for his song "Be Mine".

Song of the Year award at the Dominica Music Awards 2025, is his latest award for the track “Mash Up Kingdom” in which he collaborated with the Dominica’s Mr. Benji and Pahjo, who are the one of the best artists in the Caribbean region.

This collaboration marked a new dimension in his music career as they were also nominated for Soca Artiste of the Year at the 2026 awards.

Many people have congratulated him including his fans, especially the community of Antigua and Barbuda as they are wishing him for winning the award and also wishing him good luck for his career.

Soca artists like Patrice Roberts, Terri Lyons, and Lady Lava also congratulated him through their social media handles after his nominations and win were announced.