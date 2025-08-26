Lil Nas X Charged With Four Felonies After Naked Public Incident in Los Angeles

He was taken into custody on Thursday and remained in jail for three days before facing formal charges in court on Monday.

Los Angeles, United States: A renowned singer, songwriter, and rapper Lil Nas X, aged 26, was charged with 4 felonies on Monday, after he allegedly assaulted the police officers last week who went to stop him during a naked stroll in Los Angeles.

The 'Call Me By Your Name' hitmaker was reportedly arrested on Thursday and spent three days in jail before being formally charged in court on Monday. Following his arrest, he was seen being transported from the detention facility in Van Nuys, California, wearing a baby blue full-body jumpsuit.

The police confirmed that the singer was seen all naked and when the officers went there he allegedly attacked the officers. Further the police claimed that the singer was taken into custody following which they took him to the local hospital due to a suspected overdose.

According to the videos which went viral, the rapper was seen wearing cowboy boots and some modesty covering white underwear as he walked through the Studio City area last week. But in another video which was obtained by entertainment outlet TMZ, the rapper whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was seen all naked.

🚨ALERTE | Lil Nas X transforme L.A. en défilé de mode à 4h du mat' : slip🩲, bottes 👢et cône de signalisation en guise de chapeau ! Hospitalisé pour suspicion d'overdose, il assure toujours le show !. (TMZ)#OldTownRoad #lilnasx pic.twitter.com/waUnghgeBG — Le Fil Express (@LeFilExpress) August 21, 2025

Last week, another footage went viral in which the rapper was flirting with the camera and he also told some passerby that “don’t be late to the party tonight”, it was not clear which party he was referring to. He was also seen being rude to the camera man in his video and told the camera man that he will throw his phone away so he could never see it again.

Lil Nas X Hospitalized for Possible OVERDOSE after Roaming the streets of LA NEARLY NAKED



GO A HEAD BABE! Is TEARING MEE!! 🤣🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/anaqvD0hl1 — Armon Wiggins (@ArmonWiggins) August 21, 2025

The sources reported that the rapper Lil with his attorney Christy O’Connor attended his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court on August 25, 2025 in Van Nuys, California.

It is also being said that the court had charged Hill with 3 counts of battery against the police officers and 1 count of resisting an executive officer on Monday.

Some of his fans are supporting him by saying “he can’t do such things" while on the other hand some are saying that they "didn't know he was that arrogant, and rude” as his videos are going viral in which he is being rude to the camera man.