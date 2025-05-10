True or Not: Is Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Dead? Rumours Spark Nationwide Chaos

Following rumours of Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s death made rounds on social media, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters attacked a police station and set it on fire. The PTI supporters in a video online could be heard threatening Asim Munir (Chief of Amry Staff of Pakistan), saying they will burn down General Headquarters Rawalpindi.

The rumours which were getting viral on social media claimed that ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) of Pakistan has killed Khan inside prison.

PTI supporters attacked a police station after news of Imran Khan’s death was leaked.

⁰In the video: PTI supporters can be heard threatening Asim Munir, saying they will burn down GHQ Rawalpindi. #imrankhanPTI pic.twitter.com/WGvZuV2Dwp — Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) May 10, 2025

This came amid the rising tensions between Indian and Pakistan as both the countries have been attacking each other’s military bases since the past few days.

Why Is Imran Khan’s Life in Danger? Alleged PTI Press Note Explained

The rumours arose after an alleged press release by PTI regarding a grave and immediate threat to its leader, Chairman Imran Khan who they claimed is imprisoned unjustly. The letter mentioned that they have received credible information that elements within the Pakistan Army are carrying out a plan to eliminate him under the cover of escalating tensions with India.

It was further mentioned that there are alarming indications that they may attack his prison with explosives and falsely accuse Indian forces for the same. “This is not just an attack on Imran Khan but an attack on truth, democracy and the future of our nation,” added the PTI letter.

Press Note released by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) They further called upon the people of Pakistan to rise peacefully but in massive numbers to protect their former leader and defend their vote.

Is Imran Khan Dead? Truth Behind the Viral Rumour

Following the news spread like fire, Pakistani media confirmed that the rumour is ‘baseless’ the former Prime Minister remains alive and recent updates confirm that Imran Khan is still imprisoned in Adiala Jail.

The Pakistani media also claimed that this fabricated story has been attributed to coordinated misinformation campaign by ‘Indian trolls’.

Notably, a few days ago a shocking medical report from Pakistan also went viral which alleged that Khan was raped by a Pakistani Army Major in prison. The news which has not been confirmed by authorities yet has made the PTI supporters concerned about the safety of their leader while he remains lodged in Adiala Jail.