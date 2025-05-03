True or not? Leaked report alleges Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was raped in jail

Although not officially confirmed by Pakistani authorities, reports from the Pakistan-based Dawn website surfaced after a user on X shared a medical report online, sparking widespread speculation.

Pakistan: A shocking medical report from Pakistan is making rounds on social media which claims that the former Prime Minister Imran Khan was raped by a Pakistani Army Major in prison. The report went viral on X and Facebook on May 2, sparking widespread controversy.

While the news circulating on social media has not been officially confirmed by Pakistan authorities however a Pakistan based website Dawn made these shocking claims after an X user shared the medical report online.

Are the claims of Imran Khan being raped in jail true or false?

According to various sources for the past one-year Imran would be tied up after Isha (the nightly prayer) and rap-ed until Fajr. Officers would queue up outside his jail cell forming an orderly line and take turns until retiring for Fajr prayers at sunrise.

Reportedly, Pakistani Emirates Hospital in Rawalpindi released his report to a selected few people but the medical report somehow got leaked on social media and later it was also shared by the Pakistani media.

According to the report, former Pakistani PM, who is in jail, has been raped and although some people are calling this medical report fake, but it is being shared on several social media accounts including Pakistani media Dawn, which claims Imran has been sexually abused in prison.

As the viral claim has not been officially confirmed by Pakistani officials, it is still under suspicion. Earlier, the medical report of current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also went viral, in which information about his haemorrhoids was revealed.

Medical Team visited Khan in March

Reports say that after serious concerns were raised about the health of the Pakistan’s former Prime Minister in March, a medical team visited his detention facility in Adiala Jail. The Pakistani news portal Dawn claimed that the team of doctors examined Khan for around 30 minutes however his medical report was not made public back then.

A leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which is Imran Khan’s party further alleged that he is not being allowed to meet his sisters and is not even allowed to see his family doctor, which created more suspicions about these claims.

Notably, Khan is currently lodged in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and there is no possibility of him coming out of the prison anytime soon. Out of one of the three cases initially filed against him, only one case of illegal marriage is left, however, some time ago he had also been sentenced to a total of 14 years in jail in the case of land corruption related to Al-Qadir Trust. The former Prime Minister has been in jail since August 2023.