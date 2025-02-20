Guyana: Man who sexually assaulted teenager’s tomb violated in prison by inmates

Tapsie was arrested on February 11 after allegedly confessing to sexually assaulting the body of 13-year-old Millie Miguel, who had tragically taken her own life earlier that week.

Guyana: A disturbing video has been making rounds across social media showing Parsram Tapsie also known as Radesh, a 52-year-old fisherman from Guyana, being allegedly assaulted by fellow inmates while in custody.

Tapsie was reportedly arrested on February 11 after he confessed to sexually assaulting the corpse of 13-year-old Millie Miguel who had passed away by suicide earlier that week. The Guyana Prison Service reported that they have initiated an investigation into the incident which took place at the Lusignan Prison on Monday.

In the video, Tapsie was forced to wear a pair of female underwear and then told to model by several prisoners. He was then asked to say, “I will never rape again.” He complied and said, "I will never do that again. I would never rape again."

Tapsie was also subjected to physical punishment by other inmates as they spanked him and forced him to comply with their instructions.

Following the incident went viral on social media, the Guyana Prison Service launched an investigation. Public Relations Officer for the GPS, Rajiv Bisnauth explained that Tapsie had been placed into a cell by himself and has since received counseling from the welfare officers at the facility.

While the cell phone used to record the video has been confiscated, Bisnauth noted that the prison privileges for those involved in the incident have been revoked. These privileges included phone calls and family member visits.

Notably, Tapsie of Phase 3, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arrested earlier this month and appeared in court, where he admitted to malicious damage to the corpse and is now awaiting sentencing. Reports indicate that Miguel’s tomb was broken into between February 7 and 8, 2025 after the 13-year-old passed away on February 3 by suicide.

As of now, the accused has been remanded to prison and the matter remains adjourned for 2025-03-17 for sentencing. This incident related to tomb vandalizing has sent shockwaves through the entire community with locals urging the police for justice.