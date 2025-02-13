Guyana: Man confesses he sexually assaulted teens corpse who died by suicide

Soon after the arrest was made, he confessed to necrophilia (having sexual intercourse with a corpse) on Millie Miguel.

Guyana: The police officials in Guyana have arrested a man after he reportedly confessed to sexually assaulting the corpse of Millie Miguel, the 13-year-old, who allegedly died by suicide after she was raped by relative(s).

The suspect, identified only as Radesh is a resident of Mon Repos, ECD and he was arrested by cops on Wednesday at Mahaica Creek. He was reportedly hiding out in that area.

Suspect in custody

Soon after the arrest was made, Radesh confessed to necrophilia (having sexual intercourse with a corpse) on Millie Miguel.

According to the sources, he is currently in police custody at the Cove and John Police Station in Guyana. Police have also revealed that he is set to make a court appearance today (February 13, 2025).

Miguel died by suicide on February 3, her corpse was assaulted on Friday

Reportedly, Miguel died on Monday, February 3, 2025, by suicide and her body was later laid to rest on Friday. Her family members reported that when they paid a visit the following morning on Saturday at her burial site, they were greeted with the horrific sight.

The young girl’s tomb was broken into, and her coffin was opened and there were also clear signs indicating that sexual acts were committed on her body. The police were immediately alerted, and an investigation was launched.

She was a student at the Bladen Hall Secondary School and was a resident of Lot 7 Track A East Coast Demerara in Guyana.

13-year-old raped by relative(s)

Sources claim that the young girl was molested by her relative(s) and her parents even sided with the molester. Even when she spoke out, no one believed her and after relentless bullying, teasing and being called a liar, she committed suicide, revealed one of the family friends.

Her school authorities alleged that her suicide was not made public for almost a week and after multiple calls over the child’s absence, they came to know that she died.

Even after her death, her tomb was broken into where her body was further molested again. The tragic incident has left the entire community into shock.