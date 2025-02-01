Guyana: Man flees scene after allegedly murdering teen girlfriend

40-year-old man allegedly murders 16-year-old girlfriend on Janaury 30, 2025. The teenager was found will multiple bruises on her face and a swollen head

Guyana: A 16-year-old girl, Janelly David, was allegedly beaten to death by her 40-year-old partner at their home in Barama Line, Baramita, in the Northwest District of Guyana. Authorities say the incident occurred between Wednesday or Thursday, while the investigations are ongoing to find actual date.

The suspect named Eon Moore who was in a relationship with the teenager is on the run and fled the crime scene on an ATV towards 5-star back dam.

The police reached the crime scene upon receiving the report and observed that it was a makeshift camp. The police discovered Janelly David lying motionless face-up in a hammock.

Upon checking the victim’s body, the medical emergency service officers reported several marks of violence upon her body. They also said that the girl got a swollen right eye and swelling on the back of her suspecting domestic violence.

According to preliminary investigations, it was found that the victim and the suspect are known to each other, and they shared a common law relationship and had been living together up to the time of Janelly’s death.

The incident was reported on Wednesday after a cook living in a nearby tent reported the police that she saw the victim in a good health a day before. However, the next morning the suspect was packing his belongings on a red coloured ATV without any registration number.

The cook said that she asked the suspect where Janelly was, and he reportedly told her that she is sleeping in her hammock. Upon seeing him being suspicious, the cook immediately checked the hammock and found the victim lying motionless with visible marks of violence on her face. At that time, the suspect took off on his vehicle and escaped from the scene.

The cook then made the report to Baramita Police Station and the teen’s body was taken to a nearby hospital awaiting post-mortem. A manhunt is currently going on for the suspect as investigations continue into the tragic murder.