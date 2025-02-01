Saturday, 1st February 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Guyana: Man flees scene after allegedly murdering teen girlfriend

40-year-old man allegedly murders 16-year-old girlfriend on Janaury 30, 2025. The teenager was found will multiple bruises on her face and a swollen head

Saturday, 1st February 2025

Guyana:  A 16-year-old girl, Janelly David, was allegedly beaten to death by her 40-year-old partner at their home in Barama Line, Baramita, in the Northwest District of Guyana. Authorities say the incident occurred between Wednesday or Thursday, while the investigations are ongoing to find actual date. 

The suspect named Eon Moore who was in a relationship with the teenager is on the run and fled the crime scene on an ATV towards 5-star back dam.  

The police reached the crime scene upon receiving the report and observed that it was a makeshift camp. The police discovered Janelly David lying motionless face-up in a hammock. 

Upon checking the victim’s body, the medical emergency service officers reported several marks of violence upon her body. They also said that the girl got a swollen right eye and swelling on the back of her suspecting domestic violence. 

According to preliminary investigations, it was found that the victim and the suspect are known to each other, and they shared a common law relationship and had been living together up to the time of Janelly’s death.  

The incident was reported on Wednesday after a cook living in a nearby tent reported the police that she saw the victim in a good health a day before. However, the next morning the suspect was packing his belongings on a red coloured ATV without any registration number. 

The cook said that she asked the suspect where Janelly was, and he reportedly told her that she is sleeping in her hammock. Upon seeing him being suspicious, the cook immediately checked the hammock and found the victim lying motionless with visible marks of violence on her face. At that time, the suspect took off on his vehicle and escaped from the scene. 

The cook then made the report to Baramita Police Station and the teen’s body was taken to a nearby hospital awaiting post-mortem. A manhunt is currently going on for the suspect as investigations continue into the tragic murder.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Prime minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness
Uncategorised

Jamaica: NWA initiates review of events that caused flooding of roads

Saturday, 1st February 2025

Uncategorised

PAM Chairman: It is not automatic Harris will be PM if coalition wins a s...

Saturday, 1st February 2025

Travel approved craft vendors can now sell their crafts at Port Zante during cruise ship days
Uncategorised

Travel approved craft vendors can now sell their crafts at Port Zante dur...

Saturday, 1st February 2025

Jamaica wins 38th consecutive CARIFTA title with 84 medals
Uncategorised

Jamaica wins 38th consecutive CARIFTA title with 84 medals

Saturday, 1st February 2025

St. Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO and The MAB National Committee held a meeting discussing UNESCO's role in development. ( image credit iStock)
Uncategorised

Joint meeting held to discuss contributions of UNESCO in development of S...

Saturday, 1st February 2025

Renowned Chef Shorne Benjamin is all set to come home to kick off the most anticipated Saint Lucia Restaurant Week 2024.
Uncategorised

Renowned Chef Shorne coming home to kick off Saint Lucia Restaurant Week...

Saturday, 1st February 2025

Caribbean Airlines announces new services connecting Trinidad-Barbados-San Juan from July 14
Caribbean

Caribbean Airlines announces services connecting Trinidad-Barbados-San Ju...

Saturday, 1st February 2025

Jamaica

Jamaica projects US$1.6B in earnings as 125,000 visitors comes in first 8...

Saturday, 1st February 2025