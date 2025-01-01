Jamaica projects US$1.6B in earnings as 125,000 visitors comes in first 8 days

Jamaica welcomed 125,000 visitors in just 8 days, and this significant influx will help the nation’s tourism sector achieve over $1.6 billion in earnings this winter season.

Jamaica is eyeing at making a whopping $1.6B in earnings as the winter tourism season kicked off with a blast. Reportedly 125,000 visitors arrived in the first eight days of the winter tourist season that started on December 15 and will run until April 15, 2025.

According to the information, this significant influx of visitors is pushed by strong demand resulting from 1.6 million secured air seats. This solid beginning translates to 1.3 million visitors which is project to earn the island nation more than US$1.6 billion this season, said the Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett.

He stated that tourism sector’s robust performance ensures stability in jobs and also supports the supply chain for the industry, especially small and medium sized individuals who provide goods and services.

The Minister further emphasized his team’s focus on boosting linkages across sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing through initiatives such as the Linkages Council.

He outlined that these efforts have helped in facilitating unprecedented collaborations between small enterprises and the tourism industry. He further cited an example saying that this year alone, business transactions through the ALEX – Agri Linkages Exchange platform have exceeded J$750 million, allowing small farmers to supply goods directly to hotels across Jamaica.

Demand for additional hotel rooms on high - Jamaica

Meanwhile, the rising demand for tourism-related supplies pushed by the addition of new hotel rooms have created several opportunities for increased local investment. Minister Bartlett highlighted the significance of scaling up Jamaican entrepreneurships to meet these requirements.

According to him, there is a need for larger investors who are involved in tourism supplies and noted that this drive aligns with the expected increase in arrivals for the winter season.

Also, the impact of the industry on the overall economy is undeniable, as clear by 11 consecutive quarters of growth post COVID 19 pandemic, as fueled by tourism expansion, said that Minister saying setbacks such as Hurricane Beryl in 2024 led to the downfall of the sector.

He stated, “When tourism falls, the economy falls” and said that the return to tourism growth is highly significant for the recovery and stability of major industries such as manufacturing, agriculture and services.