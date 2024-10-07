Tourism boosts in Guyana, set to welcome one million visitors by November

Guyana: The tourism industry in Guyana is experiencing a huge surge with the country being on the track to welcome its one-millionth visitor by November 2024.



The development was announced by the Chief Executive Officer of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Ramesh Ghir, who said that the rise is driven by various strategic government initiatives and strong economic growth.



He also said that this is a testament to Guyana’s growing fame as a destination for both business and leisure purposes.



Ghir said that Guyana welcomed more than 801,000 passengers during the first nine months of this year, which is a huge boost for the country as a whole.



According to him, this significant increase in tourism numbers is a direct result of government initiatives to promote the country as a destination of choice for visitors.



He also mentioned that events such as the Caribbean Premier League and Cricket Carnival have contributed significantly to the huge surge in tourist arrivals.



The CEO confirmed that the Guyana’s passenger traffic has increased by 18% year over year along with 125,000 passengers processed as compared to the same period in 2023.



He emphasised that this growth is fueled by increased airline connectivity along with several new airlines adding new routes to Guyana and offering more than 200,000 additional seats.



Not only this, but he also said that President Dr Irfaan Ali has been instrumental in driving the development of the tourism sector and his efforts to market the nation to major airlines have yielded fruitful results as there have been negotiations for additional carriers to enter the market soon.



He remarked that this significant milestone showcases the country’s emergence as a vibrant and attractive destination for the travellers across the globe and the country’s natural beauty, growing economic opportunities and rich cultural heritage are attracting visitors from near and far.