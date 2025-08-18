Trinidad: Body of Barrackpore man found after suspected drowning at Columbus Bay

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, found the body around 6 am.

Trinidad and Tobago: The dead body of a Barrackpore resident suspected to have drowned while taking a bath in the waters off Cedros, Trinidad on Saturday, was found by Hunters Search and Rescue Team on Sunday morning.

The male has been identified as 32-year-old Nigel Dudoon, a resident of Lawrence Avenue, Lower Barrackpore was found by the rescuers on the shore near where he disappeared below the waves at Columbus Bay.

It is reported that members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, discovered the dead body around 6 am.

The male, on Saturday, was allegedly bathing when his family members saw him waving his arms and shouting for help which indicating that he was in difficulty in the sea. While the family members raised an alarm and attempted to find him, but the searches that afternoon as well as evening went unsuccessful.

It is being believed that the body was washed ashore overnight as it was seen by locals in the morning. Police officials from Cedros Police Station are currently investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the family members of another man who is suspected to have drowned in Mayaro, Trinidad on Saturday continue to search for him. The victim identified as Sawh, also known as Robin, lived in Tableland.

The untimely death of Nigel Dudoon has left the community shaken with several locals taking to Facebook to express their condolences. “Sad enough this makes it "REAL" but even though they say seeing is believing, I dont believe it,” said a local named Galana Jumratee while another said, “You left us all, an entire community, shocked, hurt and broken. May you find eternal peace and happiness. Rest easy boy Nigel.”

“My deepest condolences to his family pls people be careful when you go to the beach and rivers to much sad endings, please,” said another.