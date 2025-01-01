Silver Airways files bankruptcy amid financial struggles

Silver Airways has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday, in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. The airline known for providing convenient services across the United States and the Caribbean said they have been facing multiple financial challenges, leading to this decision.

This development follows a string of financial challenges faced by the airline in 2023 when it faced potential eviction from Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport because of unpaid fees amounting to near one million dollars. Also, the Broward County Commission had issued notices of default against the airline while citing troublesome payments dating back to 2021.

Despite these issues, the airline never stopped its services and continued to serve its customers across the globe.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy

In the United States, the chapter 11 bankruptcy allows businesses to reorganize its debts while remaining in the operations.

The recent announcement of filing for bankruptcy was by the airline on Monday through its official Facebook account.

The Florida based air-carrier said that the decision is part of their strategic effort to secure additional funding for the airline and reorganise the overall finances of the company.

Silver Airways further added that its goal is to boost the competitive position within the aviation industry while ensuring convenient and continued service to its customers.

In an open letter to its customers on Monday, the airline highlighted that its operations would continue without interruption during this process. It was further stated that all existing tickets remain valid and new bookings will also continue through its official website.

According to the statement, collaborations with JetBlue Airways and United Airlines including loyalty programs will also proceed as usual to ensure zero disruptions for passengers.

While reiterating its commitment towards its customers, the airline noted, “Thank you for choosing Silver Airways. We are committed to connecting you to the people and places you love, as we have for over 13 years.”

The airline also expects completing the overall restructuring process by the first quarter of this year in a bid to emerge stronger and better with renewed dedication for the customers.

Silver Airways, based at Tampa International Airport, operates about 100 daily flights from Tampa, Orlando, Ft Lauderdale and San Juan. The airline operates a fleet of ATR-42 and ATR-72 aircraft, serving over 20 destinations across Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean.