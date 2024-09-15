Silver Airways announces trip from Tampa with a fare of $41

The first flight operating from Tampa to Fort Lauderdale will be available for the tourists at $41 for one way.

Caribbean: Silver Airways announced service of the flights from Tampa to several destinations including Bahamas with new fares, starting as low as $41 for one-way travel. Effective on October 6, 2024, the airline has been offering great deals to several countries as part of their “Fly Siver Airways” campaign.

The first flight operating from Tampa to Fort Lauderdale will be available for the tourists at $41 for one way. The service will be provided for five days a week, offering great deals and options on the route.

The second route of the flight of Silver Airways will be operated from Tampa to Key West with the starting fare of $68 for one-way. The service on the route will be provided for three days a week.

The service from Tampa to Tallahassee will be operated with the fare starting as low as $70 for one-way travel option. The service on the route will be provided for two days a week, providing more flights with less worries.

Silver Airways will also operate flights on the route from Tampa to Pensacola for two days a week with the service starting from as low as $81 for one-way travel. The service will be given for two days at the lowest fare, compared to other airlines.

From Tampa to Nassau, Silver Airways will provide service with the fare starting as low as $98 for a one-way journey. The flight will be operated for one day on the route, providing easy connectivity and air access within the Caribbean region.

Silver Airways launched such deals and packages to attract the attention of tourists from across the globe, providing direct flights from the destination in North America and Western Caribbean.

Earlier, the airline announced the Friday Fare Deal under which the tourists were offered two free round-trip tickets and other facilities on all the flights operating on this route.