Three aircraft including British Airways land at Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda: Three aircraft from major airlines including British Airways, Fly All Ways and LIAT 2020 landed at VC Bird International Airport on Friday. The airlines provided direct service to Antigua and Barbuda from regional and international countries, offering enhance air connectivity.

British Airways recently celebrated 62 years of flying to Antigua for daily service from London to St John’s. The service offers great access to the people from British market to visit Antigua and Barbuda through direct flights.

Antigua and Barbuda is considered one of the beautiful destinations in the Caribbean with the title of the best honeymoon destination. The tourists from across the globe seek access to the country to spend their time in the peaceful and tranquil environment.

LIAT 2020 has been operating from Antigua and Barbuda to several Caribbean destination after returning to the skies for commercial operation in August 2024 with the closure of LIAT 1974. The airline started its operation to the destinations including Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and Saint Lucia, promoting regional connectivity.

LIAT 2020 came into operation through a collaboration between the government of Antigua and Barbuda and Nigeria based company- Air Peace. The government also noted that they are looking for ways of enhancing their footprints in the international destinations especially in the United States.

According to the recent reports, Antigua and Barbuda recorded surge in the arrivals of the visitors, establishing its reputation as a top destination. The tourists from air, cruise and yacht arrived in the country in the month of August, remaining profitable for the tourism sector of the country.

Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez expressed delight and noted that the success is marked by the efforts of the tourism partners and the island’s appealing attractions including stunning beaches, vibrant culture and warm hospitality.

He noted that the government will continue their work towards the tourism sector and promote the sustainability aspect of Antigua and Barbuda.