British Airways 777-2000 with Rolls Royce Trent 800 engines land at St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: British Airways 777-200 powered by two massive Rolls Royce Trent 800 engines landed at St Kitts on Wednesday. While offering regular service, the flight was seen landing on the short hop over via Taxiway Alpha at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport.

During the early morning, the flight departed St Kitts for Antigua for its another service operating between the Caribbean Island nation. Hundreds of passengers arrived in the country for the ongoing celebration of the 41st Independence of the country.

British Airways offers direct service to St Kitts twice a week from London Gatwick and took 10 hours 32 minutes for one way travelling. The flight is available at the cost of £1,473 for the round trip.

The first quarter of 2024 has remained successful for the air passenger arrivals in St Kitts and Nevis with significant boost and airline expansion. As announced by Minister of Tourism- Marsha Henderson, the expansion of the airlift sector opened new opportunities for the tourism growth, driving economic development and strengthening the position of St Kitts and Nevis as premier destination for travellers seeking unforgettable experiences.

The year 2024 has opened with the expansion of the flight service including additional service from Jetblue, British Airways and Air Canada. According to the statistics, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed 14,935 passengers in the first quarter of 2024, indicating an increase of 27% from the same period in 2023.

In 2023, the country welcomed 11,782 visitors through the airlift sector.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also announced that the expansion of the major airlines including British Airways contributed significantly to the increased tourist inflow. With the surge in air passenger arrivals in 2023, St Kitts welcomed 113,152 tourists, marking an increase of 47,558 passengers from the same period in 2022.

He added that both 2023 and 2024 showcased huge growth in the tourism sector for St Kitts and Nevis, compared to the period of COVID-19 pandemic in 2022.