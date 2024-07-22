Nevis Airport buzzes with charter flights ahead of Culturama Festival 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Vance W. Amory International Airport in Nevis saw a surge of charter flights from Anguilla on Friday, July 19, ahead of the Nevis Culturama Festival 2024. The airport saw six small planes on the ground, showcasing the visitor’s interest in the highly anticipated festival.



The aviation-related Facebook page of St. Kitts and Nevis SKBenergy shared glimpses of the small plans in Nevis of which two birds were parked right under the Control Tower, which were from Anguilla Air Services, the Trislander and BN2 Islander with another company Bn2 Islander bird on the left.



The picture also comprises a Cape Air Cessna 402 and two Trans Anguilla Airways BN2 Islanders. It is to be noted that of these planes, a very rare one, a Britten Norman Trislander by Anguilla Air Services, also touched down in Nevis.



Also, the Trans Anguilla Airways Cessna 402 (VP-ALS) touched down at the airport during a heavy downpour of rain.

Nevis Culturama Festival

According to the information, the Nevis Culturama Festival- De Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Lime will be held from July 25 to August 6, 2024 with the festivities have already being kicked off as early as July 4. This year the island is celebrating 50th anniversary of this highly anticipated festival.



The festival stands as a pinnacle of celebration on the island, inviting both locals and visitors alike to revel in the richness of the culture and traditions. This jubilant event promises an immersive experience like no other, which is why people from across the region are anticipated to arrive in Nevis to get a taste of it.



The Chairperson of the Nevis Culturama Festival Committee, Abonaty Liburd expressed his excitement and said that as the island embarks on this historic milestone, several special initiatives, competitions and programmes have been unveiled which are designed to elevate Culturama 50 to unprecedented heights.



The festivities for this year’s festival will comprise an exciting opening ceremony, various pageants, street parades, as well as cultural food fairs.