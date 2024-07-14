Friday, 19th July 2024
Soca Monarch Semi-Finals to lit up Nevis with energy and rhythm

“Get ready for a night of pure energy and rhythm! The National Bank Soca Monarch Semi-Finals are coming to the Cultural Village,” mentioned the Nevis Culturama Festival.

Sunday, 14th July 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis: The National Bank Soca Monarch Semi-Finals are all set to exude the night full of magic, energy and rhythm on July 20, 2024 (Saturday) at Cultural Village.

This magical event will start everleashing the energetical vibes from 8 pm. Under the updates of Nevis Culturama Festival, it has come into light that in the National Bank Soca MMonarch Semi-Finals, the attendees will get the best of Groovy and Soca to experience.

There will be electrifying performances by Groovy and Power Soca. The list to the artists who will extend the magic is as follows-

Groovy

  • Rayco
  • Adowah
  • Invincible
  • Klymate
  • Empress
  • Daddy Tustee
  • Desii
  • Rocco Dan
  • Hollywood
  • Jeezy Sparta
  • Ras Kelley
  • West Side
  • Pakiss
  • Speedy
  • Ras Browne
  • Eazi

Power

  • West Side
  • Adowah
  • Klymate
  • Pakiss
  • Ras Kelly
  • T-Bone
  • Invincible
  • Empress
  • Hollywood &Keedo
  • Big 6
  • Jeezy Sparta
  • Ras Browne & Rocco Dan

The performances under the event will be backed by Regal Band and will be hosted by Neila Jones. The full fumes music with the beats will be by DJ X-Ray.

“Hosted by the dynamic Neila Jones, with DJ X-Ray spinning the hottest tracks and backed by the incredible Regal Band, this is a night you won’t want to miss!” added the Nevis Culturama Festival.

The Culturama 50 with all the events is celebrating the rich Culture and is embracing the History of the small beautiful island Nevis.

Under Culturama 50, several of the events have been scheduled with explicit, truly entertaining vibes. The spread of such vibes around the nation itself is an epitome to the positivity in the nation.

“Let’s make history together at Culturama 50. Come out, bring your friends, and let’s fete till the sun comes up,” outlined the Nevis Culturama Festival.

Sasha Baptiste

