Pan and Fashion Fiesta promises to grace Nevis with Fusion of Music and Fiesta

The event, Pan and Fashion Fiesta is going to be an electrifying fusion of music and style. The Culturama 50 contestants, participants, and past queens will showcase the stunning talents of local designers and entrepreneurs.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Pan and Fashion Fiesta under Culturama 50 is to grace the country on July 14, 2024 (Sunday) in the evening at 4 pm at MGR Park.

The event is going to be an electrifying fusion of music and style. The Culturama 50 contestants, participants, and past queens will showcase the stunning talents of local designers and entrepreneurs.

The night will be filled with the vibrant rhythms of steel pan orchestras. Several of them will give their performances, list to which is as follows-

Nevis Community Development Steel Orchestra

Gifted Youths Steel Orchestra

Riddimz Steel Orchestra

Paradise Youths Steel Orchestra

Poinciana Steel Orchestra

Pandora's Steel Orchestra

Not only this, DJ Big Dream Entertainment as well will keep the energy high all night through his beats. The event is going to be big banger and the unique designs at the event will feast the eyes of the people present there.

Considerably, there will be spectacular designs featured at the event. The list to this includes-

Dye-Namic Clothing

Ziki’s Designs

Cassidy Print and Press

Little Oualie

Red Ibis

Sew Essentials

Trendy Feet

Fanny’s Variety Store

Caribelle Batik

Extreme creativity and the culture of Nevis will allure the people present at the event. Admission is completely free for this incredible event. “Come celebrate the vibrant culture of Nevis and be part of the excitement. See you there,” mentioned the Nevis Culturama Festival.

An excitement level among the individuals as well has risen after the information to this has come forward.

“This is culture at its zenith, fashion & passion in galore,” added one of the netizens.

Pan and Fashion Fiesta by its name only speaks of all that it can offer. And, the fun and great excursion is the mark of all the power pack events.

“Get ready for an electrifying fusion of music and style at the Culturama 50 Pan and Fashion Fiesta,” states the Nevis Culturama Festival.