10th Nevis Mango Festival celebrates sweet success, locals rate it 10/10

St. Kitts and Nevis: The 10th edition of the Nevis Mango Festival turned out to be a huge success, with hundreds of people joining the fun activities. The festival, which took place from July 4 to 7, celebrated the island’s more than 40 types of mangoes.



Following the conclusion of the event, the locals rated the Nevis Mango Festival 10 out of 10, meaning it was the best ever. Some even said that the complaints last year were definitely considered and acted upon.



People took to Facebook to share their opinions about the festival, with a user named Annette Lewis saying, “My family from Bermuda and the US thoroughly enjoyed our first Mango festival. The food and entertainment was awesome. Great job to the organizers and volunteers.”



Another user named Vanessa Jeffers said, “The Festival was top-notch, it shows you listened and executed. No long waiting in lines, persons were blessed with the kindness of tickets for those who had issues last year, the food was awesome and it had excess, the grounds were laid out properly.”



Meanwhile, people rated it according to their own preferences some said it was 10 out of 10, and some said it was 15, 100, or 1000, showing that people made wonderful memories throughout the 4-day event while enjoying it at their best.



Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and Premier Mark Brantley also joined the event, who engaged with a number of people and tasted various mango-infused dishes and drinks.

It is to be noted that the main event on the final day comprised of famous beverage and food sampling, with over 50 chefs and mixologists participating, while other fun and mango-tinged activities throughout the day included Kidz Zone and Minute To Win it Games: Art, Craft, and Souvenir Retail Center; Regional Chef Competition; Wellness Zone: Massages and Facials; Canvas Paint and Sip and Face Painting; Vision Learning Center and Festival Wrap Up Concert.



The visitors and the organizers bid farewell to the 2024 Mango Festival with live musical performances by Abena Amory, Denise Gordon, and other special guests.



Throughout the four-day event, there were exciting competitions and mango-infused dishes and drinks, which kept the visitors entertained as they had a great time with their friends and family.



The success of this year’s event showcases its utmost significance among the locals and visitors who come every year to engage in the various festivities and tour the various restaurants around the island serving delicious bites, dishes, and cocktails prepared exclusively for this once-in-a-lifetime event.