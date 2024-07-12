Friday, 19th July 2024
Homecoming Celebrations are all set to fill Nevis with great fun

“Our Citizens and Residents will welcome returning Nationals and Visitors to Nevis for Culturama 50 at the Homecoming Celebrations 2024,” stated the authorities.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Homecoming celebration in Nevis is to fill the country with great fun on July 31, 2024 (Wednesday) at Herbert’s Beach.

The evening will feature the Senior Calypso Finalist for their last tent before the big finals. The evening will be great fun with the String band music and Kollision Band. As well, there will be appearances of Ms. Culture Queen Contestants.

The musical entertainment will be by DJ Lalbo and DJ Zimba which would surely change all the vibe and aura of the surroundings. The fun filled environment of the country would set the great mark of fun and enjoyment.

There will as well be more appearances, that are as follows-

  • Troupes & Mass Bands for Culturama 50
  • Local Artisan Vendors

The excitement at the event will also be fostered by the games. And, the excursion includes a Bingo Game. The Bingo Cards include the worth of $100 and the jackpot for this is up, grabbed as worth $5000.

The prizes under this are as follows-

  • $2000 as 1st prize
  • $3000 as 2nd prize

“We keeping the vibes going, so Herberts Beach is the place to be. It’s a vibes thing and we celebrating,” mentioned the authorities.

Herberts Beach is the perfect hangout place in Nevis which even highlights the charm of the country that brings great forward. This glorious spot is the secret from several of the guests. 

And, the events like these when organized at such spots are of great significance. It is the tranquil area of New Castle and is the picturesque destination for the Beachgoers who seek for a serene getaway.

Considerably, the Homecoming celebrations in the country surely would change the direction of the nation.

