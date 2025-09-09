2025-09-09 18:41:25
Sasha Baptiste – Caribbean News Correspondent

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Contact & Social

Address: United Kingdom, EC1V 2NX

Trinidad and Tobago

U.S. citizen Kawandy Dixon killed, three others critical after deadly min...

2025-09-09 17:09:56

Belize

Convicted criminal Joseph Budna kidnapped by cops in Belize? Opposition d...

2025-09-09 16:38:14

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago deploys police officers to 50 high-risk schools amid...

2025-09-09 08:50:03

Grenada

Grenada: Retired security officer Raymond Samuel found dead at Hope Beach...

2025-09-09 04:19:23

Guyana

Lola Doll shooting: Suspect Paul Daby Jr wanted by Police

2025-09-08 15:21:40

Grenada

Grenadian steelpan icon Mykal “Blaize” Robertson found dead at home

2025-09-08 11:38:55

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: Police rescue kidnapped Caribbean Airlines pilot, one suspect s...

2025-09-08 09:55:44

Jamaica

Jamaica: JCF Constable walks free after mediation in wounding and propert...

2025-09-08 05:06:49

Guyana

Guyana: Derryck ‘Rastaman’ Favourite sentenced to life for murder of Pete...

2025-09-07 14:19:11

Jamaica

Jamaica: St Mary man charged with murder after 71-year-old brother found...

2025-09-06 11:48:24

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: Two jailed after luring victims through social media and carryi...

2025-09-06 10:07:29

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: Venezuelan man arrested with firearm during routine patrol in S...

2025-09-06 09:09:39

Belize

“The System Failed Kaleel”: Mother blames San Pedro Polyclinic after todd...

2025-09-06 06:28:43

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: Santa Cruz man arrested for robbery at KFC

2025-09-05 17:41:42

Guyana

Guyana: Man allegedly kills wife, sets home on fire in East Coast Demerar...

2025-09-05 10:05:39

Guyana

Guyana: Former National Cyclist Alanzo Greaves dies in high-speed motorcy...

2025-09-05 05:52:50

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: 19-year-old woman killed, three critical in crash at Port of Sp...

2025-09-04 17:27:10

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: Venezuelan community demands justice after fatal Bar...

2025-09-04 16:25:59

Belize

Belize: Father arrested after pleading guilty to sexual assault of 18-yea...

2025-09-04 15:47:45

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Sugar Mas 54: St. Kitts and Nevis ready to light up Caribbean from Nov to...

2025-09-03 11:44:47