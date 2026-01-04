2026-01-04 08:40:12
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Death of four-year-old sparks protests in western Jamaica

The killing of a young child during a police operation has triggered public anger and calls for an independent investigation.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: Protests have sparked out in western Jamaica after a four-year-old child was killed during a late-night shooting on New Year’s Day, involving security forces in the community of Granville, St James.

The Opposition People's National Party( PNP) has called for an independent probe into the New Year’s day shooting in Granville, St James that claimed the lives of 3 people including a 4-year-old child.

According to the reports a shootout between the police authorities reportedly took place on Thursday, after police officers responded to reports of an illegal gun salute that was happening in Granville, St James.

Following the authorities arrival on the scene, a shootout reportedly transpired between the police officers and the 2 alleged gunmen. When the 4-year-old child was shot in the back shortly after midnight.

The authorities also managed to shoot and kill the gunmen, one being identified as Kevon Martinez and recovered an AK-47 rifle at the scene.

Fitz Jackson PNP’s spokesman on National Security has called for an independent probe into what transpired on the New Year's Day leading to the death of the child. As it still remains unclear who fired the shots on the 4-year-old child.

Jackson has further called for the professional training of all security forces.

Furthermore, the father of Kevon Martinez, one of the two men shot and killed by the police in Granville, St James has stated that his son is not a murderer although he is  not without faults as he sometimes followed bad crowds and peers.

Speaking at a protest on Thursday, the father claimed that his son and the other man he was with were on their way to visit a girlfriend that night when they encountered the security forces and got shot down.

Claims that do not line up with the authorities information as they stated that the incident took place as part of a joint police-military team when they responded to reports of explosions and gunfire in the area.

This comes after the authorities warned that there should not be gun salutes in the country during the New Year's celebration. The community of St James is still seeking justice for the untimely death of the 4-year-old child with many blaming the security forces.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Prime Minister Timothy Harris.
Uncategorised

St Kitts National Security Social Intervention programmes get support of...

2026-01-04 07:26:58

Uncategorised

Ariel Bolah murder: Grenada teenager makes first court appearance

2026-01-04 07:26:58

Uncategorised

"Not to become complacent" advises Premier Mark Brantley

2026-01-04 07:26:58

Uncategorised

Cyclone Six Advisory 2A: disturbance passing near Dominica

2026-01-04 07:26:58

After testing negative in the RT-PCR report, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, came out of isolation after a period of about three weeks.
Uncategorised

PM Rowley out of isolation, tests negative for COVID19

2026-01-04 07:26:58

Trinidad and Tobago

EBC slammed for sending Polling Card to man who died 22 years ago

2026-01-04 07:26:58

Barbados

CPL 2025 Highlights: Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 4 wickets

2026-01-04 07:26:58

Guyana

Guyana: President Ali hands over new home to disabled man on Christmas

2026-01-04 07:26:58