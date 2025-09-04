CPL 2025 Highlights: Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 4 wickets

WIC News is reporting live from Kensington Oval, tonight as Barbados Royals are coming up against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025.

The match is crucial for both teams, with Guyana Amazon Warriors are currently at 4th place in the points table with 4 points, while Barbados Royals are in 6th place with only 1 point. Both teams will be aiming to secure a much needed victory to improve their standings.

CPL Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Ben McDermott, Quentin Sampson, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Hassan Khan, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir(c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kevlon Anderson, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory

Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock(w), Brandon King, Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell(c), Eathan Bosch, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Jomel Warrican, Ramon Simmonds, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Johann Layne, Kofi James, Arab Gul Momand, Zishan Motara