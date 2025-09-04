CPL 2025 Highlights: Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 4 wickets
WIC News is reporting live from Kensington Oval, tonight as Barbados Royals are coming up against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
The 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 will have an encounter between the Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.
The match is crucial for both teams, with Guyana Amazon Warriors are currently at 4th place in the points table with 4 points, while Barbados Royals are in 6th place with only 1 point. Both teams will be aiming to secure a much needed victory to improve their standings.
CPL Squads
Guyana Amazon Warriors: Ben McDermott, Quentin Sampson, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Hassan Khan, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir(c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kevlon Anderson, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory
Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock(w), Brandon King, Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Parris, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell(c), Eathan Bosch, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Jomel Warrican, Ramon Simmonds, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Johann Layne, Kofi James, Arab Gul Momand, Zishan Motara
Updates
CPL Match Live 2025: Sampson Seals It With a Six as Warriors Defeat Royals
Quentin Sampson finished the game in style, smashing a huge six on the fourth ball of the final over after two singles and a double had narrowed the target.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors chased down 166 with two balls to spare, sealing victory over the Barbados Royals in a thrilling finish.
CPL Match Live 2025: Final Over Thriller as Warriors Need 6 From 6
The match has boiled down to the very last over with the Guyana Amazon Warriors needing 6 runs from 6 balls to win. Shai Hope and Quentin Sampson remain at the crease, holding their nerve as the Royals prepare to defend a tight finish.
The pressure is high and every delivery will now decide the outcome of this tense CPL clash.
CPL Match Live 2025: Warriors Close In on Victory
Play has resumed after the rain break and the Guyana Amazon Warriors are now within touching distance of their target. They need just 9 runs from 11 balls with Shai Hope and Quentin Sampson guiding the chase.
The Royals will need something special in the final overs to stop the Warriors from sealing this win.
CPL Match Live 2025: Rain Interrupts Warriors’ Chase
Just as the Guyana Amazon Warriors were building momentum, rain has returned to halt play once again. The covers are quickly back on as the showers sweep across the ground while a pause on what was shaping up to be a tense finish.
The Warriors are chasing 166 and they need 19 runs from 18 balls when the interruption came. All eyes are now on the weather to see if the match can resume.
CPL Match Live 2025: Warriors Turn the Tables as Sampson Strikes Big
Quentin Sampson has lifted the Guyana Amazon Warriors back into control with a massive six in the 17th over. The shot brought the crowd to life and shifted the momentum firmly in their favor.
With Shai Hope steady at the other end, the Warriors have finally taken charge of the chase. They now need just 19 runs from 18 balls, setting up a thrilling finish against the Barbados Royals.
CPL Match Live 2025: Shepherd Falls, Warriors 135/6 After 16 Overs
The chase has taken another turn as Romario Shepherd is dismissed and is caught by Shakere Parris. The on-air commentator summed it up perfectly and called it “another twist in the game.”
At the end of 16 overs, the Guyana Amazon Warriors are 135 for 6, with Shai Hope still holding the innings together alongside Quentin Sampson. They now need 31 runs from 24 balls while up a tense finish as the Royals look to press home their advantage while the Warriors fight to stay in the hunt.
CPL Match Live 2025: Pretorius Departs After Quick Fire, Warriors 119/5
The 14th over brought both excitement and setback for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Dwaine Pretorius smashed two massive sixes to lift the scoring rate and inject life into the chase. However, he was dismissed at the last ball of this over, ending his steady knock that had anchored the innings.
The Warriors are now 119 for 5, needing 47 runs from 36 balls. Shai Hope stays at the crease and is joined by Romario Shepherd
CPL Match Live 2025: Warriors 103/4 After 13, Hope and Pretorius Steady the Chase
At the end of 13 overs, the Guyana Amazon Warriors are 103 for 4 as they need 63 runs from 42 balls to pull off the chase of 166. Shai Hope and Dwaine Pretorius remain at the crease.
Chris Green has now come into the attack for the Barbados Royals and he is tasked with breaking this partnership that has started to look threatening.
CPL Match Live 2025: Pretorius Counter-Attack Lifts Warriors to 100/4
The Guyana Amazon Warriors are finally showing signs of fight in their chase as Dwaine Pretorius has found his rhythm and he is striking back-to-back boundaries in the 13th over. His performance has pushed the Warriors to 100 for 4 after 12.3 overs, keeping their hopes alive.
They now need 66 runs from 45 balls, with the partnership between Pretorius and Shai Hope becoming crucial. The Royals still hold the advantage with the asking rate climbing, but Pretorius’ counter-attack has injected much-needed momentum into the Warriors’ innings.
CPL Match Live 2025: Rain Halts Play as Covers Come On in Bridgetown
Rain has interrupted the contest just as the Guyana Amazon Warriors were looking to rebuild their chase. Groundsmen rushed onto the field quickly to protect the pitch and square, but conditions have worsened with steady rain pouring across the stadium.
CPL Match Live 2025: Warriors 60/4 at Halfway Stage, Royals Keep Control
At the halfway mark of their chase, the Guyana Amazon Warriors are 60 for 4 after 9 overs as they are still struggling to build momentum after losing early wickets. With 106 runs required from the remaining 65 balls, the pressure is firmly on the middle order to accelerate without losing further ground.
Shai Hope is holding the innings together, but the Barbados Royals bowlers have maintained a tight grip while keeping the run rate climbing as the chase enters its crucial second half.
CPL Match Live 2025: Hope Smashes Much-Needed Boundary
After a shaky start and early wickets tumbling, the Guyana Amazon Warriors finally got a moment to breathe when Shai Hope stroked a much-needed boundary at 6.2. The shot came as a relief for the Warriors who are 43 for 4 after the powerplay and in desperate need of stability.
According to on-air announcer, Hope’s boundary signals his intent to steady the innings and keep the chase of 166 alive despite the early setbacks.
CPL Match Live 2025: Warriors Four Down at 43/4 After Powerplay
The Guyana Amazon Warriors continue to struggle in their chase as Hassan Khan was dismissed in the fifth over, caught behind by Quinton de Kock off the bowling. His wicket added to the early collapse and left the Warriors reeling.
At the end of the powerplay, the scoreboard reads 43 for 4 in six overs, with the Royals’ bowlers keeping the pressure on and tightening their grip on the contest. The Warriors now face an uphill battle to rebuild their innings and keep the chase alive.
CPL Match Live 2025: Hetmyer Falls, Warriors Crumble to 14/3 After Three Overs
The Guyana Amazon Warriors have been dealt another heavy blow in their chase as Shimron Hetmyer departs in the third over. Bowling a hard length delivery on middle, Simmonds got the breakthrough as Hetmyer tried to flick it towards midwicket but only managed a leading edge. Chris Green settled under the ball and completed a safe catch.
The on-air commentator captured the moment, saying: “SImmonds gets his man. Hard length on middle, Hetmyer looks to flick it away, but it goes straight up off the leading edge. Green comes under it and makes no mistake.”
At the end of three overs, the Warriors are struggling at 14 for 3, with their top order back in the pavilion and the Royals tightening their grip on the match.
CPL Match Live 2025: Royals On Top as Warriors Struggle at 11/2 After Two Overs
Guyana Amazon Warriors find themselves under early pressure in their chase of 166 runs as they stand at 11 for 2 after two overs. Eathan Bosch delivered a dream start for the Barbados Royals by dismissing Ben McDermott and Moeen Ali in the same over.
Sherfane Rutherford took the catch to remove McDermott and Quinton de Kock completing the dismissal of Moeen. The Royals have seized the momentum early and have left the Warriors with a rebuilding job as they look to steady their innings.
CPL Match Live 2025: Royals Set 166-Run Target as Powell and Green Finish in Style
Barbados Royals have closed their innings on a high in the 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025. After Rassie van der Dussen’s dismissal for 45 (37) in the final over, Chris Green stepped up immediately, smashing a crisp six that drew praise from the on-air commentator. Skipper Rovman Powell then sealed the innings with another towering six off the very last ball.
Pure. Powell. Power. 😍 pic.twitter.com/Uwiel44BEf— Barbados Royals (@BarbadosRoyals) September 5, 2025
The Royals finish their 20 overs at 165/6, setting the Guyana Amazon Warriors a target of 166 runs in 120 balls.
CPL Match Live 2025: Van der Dussen Falls for 45, Powell Carries Royals Charge in Final Over
Drama in the last over of the Royals’ innings as Rassie van der Dussen departs after a steady knock of 45 runs from 37 balls, caught by Quentin Sampson on the third delivery. His dismissal has broken a valuable partnership just as the Royals were eyeing a big finish.
With three balls left in the 20th over, Chris Green has now joined skipper Rovman Powell, who is already in explosive mode after smashing a massive six earlier in the over. The Royals stand at 151 with one big hitter still in action.
CPL Match Live 2025: Rovman Powell Launches a Powerful Six in Final Over for Royals
Barbados Royals captain Rovman Powell has lit up the final over of the first innings with a massive six off the very first ball, described by the on-air commentator as “powerful”.
The Royals are now 151 with five balls remaining in the 20th over. Powell and Rassie van der Dussen remain at the crease as they are looking to finish strong and push their side to a challenging total against Guyana Amazon Warriors.
CPL Match Live 2025: Powell and van der Dussen Steady Royals at 144/5 After 19 Overs
Barbados Royals are battling it out against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025. After 19 overs, the Royals have posted 144 runs for the loss of five wickets.
Captain Rovman Powell and South African batter Rassie van der Dussen are currently at the crease, aiming to push the score beyond the 150-run mark in the final over. Their partnership is crucial as the Royals look to set a competitive total against the in-form Warriors.
