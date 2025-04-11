‘Not US’: Bahamas Jet Ski operators deny involvement in assaults after US security alert

Operator Pedro Bannister, based at Goodman’s Bay, stated that while the US takes necessary actions, “they don’t do foolishness around here.”

Bahamas: Soon after the United States Embassy in the Bahamas issued a security alert warning citizens of the US against the risk linked with renting jet skies on the island, the operators have expressed their concerns and disappointment.

Operator Pedro Bannister, who operates his business on Goodman’s Bay, said that the US does what it has to, but they don’t do foolishness around there. He emphasised that it is not the first time Americans have been warned of possible dangers when they visit the Bahamas and neither it is the first time that the Embassy has told the visitors to stay away from local water sports.

According to the information, the US alert asked its citizens to avoid jet skies, stay aware of their surroundings and stay alert in public restrooms during their vacation in the Bahamas. It further added that jet ski operators have raped and sexually assaulted US women over the last month, with three rapes being reported in 2024.

Victims also said in their complaint that the male jet ski operators picked them up from downtown Nassau and Paradise Island Beaches following which they assaulted and raped them on nearby isolated islands.

However, Operator Bannister said that he believes that the reality could not be further from the truth and added that they know who is behind much of the reported mischief.

“You have legit operators and you have illegal operators. Now the legit operators are not going to come and mess up the industry because these people who went and bought jet skis without no number and operating in summer eyesight.”

He ensured that all the legal operators follow strict rules and overall they are not worried.

“Our operation is one of the top operations in the Bahamas. We have police on point everyday here and we have a lot of senior management that works from this beach and we don’t tolerate nonsense,” he added.

The Operator also said that they have a rotation system that has been implemented for the past 25 to 30 years and they don’t have any serious issues like those in other sectors.