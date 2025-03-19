Wednesday, 19th March 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Nassau Cruise Port launches Cruisin’ Green to promote sustainability and protect marine ecosystems

Nassau Cruise Port authorities aim to create a cleaner, greener environment by engaging tenants, employees, vendors, and visitors in recycling cardboard, glass, aluminum cans, and paper products.

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

Bahamas: The Nassau Cruise Port on Tuesday celebrated the Global Recycling Day by announced the launch of its new ‘Cruisin’ Green’ sustainable waste management program. According to the information, this timely endeavor focuses on promoting sustainable practices and reducing waste across the port in alignment with the broader commitment to environmental sustainability as well as safeguarding marine ecosystems. 

It is being said that through this highly anticipated initiative, the port authorities will engage tenants, employees, vendors, cruise passengers, cruise lines and local visitors in creating a cleaner and greener environment by collecting and sorting cardboard, glass, aluminium cans and paper products.  

The authority said that this major initiative also signals the growth of the collaborations with significant local organisations such as the NPEP – New Providence Ecology Park, DEPP – the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection and DEHs – Department of Environmental Health Services. 

The CEO and Director of Nassau Cruise Port Mike Maura said that Cruisin Green is not just a recycling program, it represents a major part of the ongoing dedication to sustainability and sets a benchmark within the cruise and maritime industry. He added that the mission to lead by example and inspire the industry to adopt similar green initiatives.  

Maura added that by partnering with the tenants, partners and community, his team aims to create lasting changes which benefit the environment and future generations of Bahamians for several years. 

Meanwhile, the Health, Safety and Environment Manager at Nassau Cruise Port, Yeshantai Thompson explained how the program will be executed and emphasised its significance. She added that by integrating strategically placed recycling bins, comprehensive training, clear signage and community driven initiatives, the team is boosting a culture of environmental responsibility.  

Thompson emphasized that through partnership with the partners, the team is striving to engage as many stakeholders as possible in this movement towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda's CARIFESTA XV postponed until 2022

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

As per reports, 38 individuals who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang on Friday were released.
Uncategorised

38 people kidnapped in Haiti released by gangs

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

5G begins in the Dominican Republic
Uncategorised

Dominican Republic starts 5G network services

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

Uncategorised

Dominica CBI becomes the best for fifth year, St Kitts and Nevis also on...

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

Dominica announces fuel price adjustments effective today
Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda govt reduces fuel prices, 55 cents for gasoline, 25 c...

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

Mark Brantley, the Premiere of Nevis
Caribbean

Nevis preparing to acquire 30 acres of land in St James

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

Saint Kitts and Nevis

PM Drew inspects renovation works at Cayon High School

Wednesday, 19th March 2025

Saint Lucia

CPL 2024: Early predictions for ABF vs SLK, know winning probability, pit...

Wednesday, 19th March 2025