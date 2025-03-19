Nassau Cruise Port launches Cruisin’ Green to promote sustainability and protect marine ecosystems

Bahamas: The Nassau Cruise Port on Tuesday celebrated the Global Recycling Day by announced the launch of its new ‘Cruisin’ Green’ sustainable waste management program. According to the information, this timely endeavor focuses on promoting sustainable practices and reducing waste across the port in alignment with the broader commitment to environmental sustainability as well as safeguarding marine ecosystems.

It is being said that through this highly anticipated initiative, the port authorities will engage tenants, employees, vendors, cruise passengers, cruise lines and local visitors in creating a cleaner and greener environment by collecting and sorting cardboard, glass, aluminium cans and paper products.

The authority said that this major initiative also signals the growth of the collaborations with significant local organisations such as the NPEP – New Providence Ecology Park, DEPP – the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection and DEHs – Department of Environmental Health Services.

The CEO and Director of Nassau Cruise Port Mike Maura said that Cruisin Green is not just a recycling program, it represents a major part of the ongoing dedication to sustainability and sets a benchmark within the cruise and maritime industry. He added that the mission to lead by example and inspire the industry to adopt similar green initiatives.

Maura added that by partnering with the tenants, partners and community, his team aims to create lasting changes which benefit the environment and future generations of Bahamians for several years.

Meanwhile, the Health, Safety and Environment Manager at Nassau Cruise Port, Yeshantai Thompson explained how the program will be executed and emphasised its significance. She added that by integrating strategically placed recycling bins, comprehensive training, clear signage and community driven initiatives, the team is boosting a culture of environmental responsibility.

Thompson emphasized that through partnership with the partners, the team is striving to engage as many stakeholders as possible in this movement towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.