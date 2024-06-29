Nevis preparing to acquire 30 acres of land in St James

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is under the procedure of acquiring 30 acres of land in the parish of St. James.

The premier of St. Kitts and Nevis – Mark Brantley added that the authorities are at the final stages where they are all set to acquire over 30 acres of land at Garners Estate. It has been decided by the authorities that after acquiring, the lands will be offered for sale to the nationals and diaspora.

Such a revelation was made in one of the conferences held on June 19 by the Premiere of the country. He also added that all the lands will be sold through the Nevis Land and Housing Development Corporation (NHLDC).

And, while giving the lands, the preference will be given to first-time landowners. Considerably, according to the laws, the government lands can not be offered to the nationals that are restricted to the people of the country.

However, the citizens can extend their wish to get the land and obviously, they have the preference due to the reason they are on the island. But, will make this available to all the people especially to those who are in the country and overseas.

As well, the Premier appealed to the nations who are living abroad and those of Nevisians who seek to purchase the lands, describing Garner’s estate as a beautiful hillside area with the majestic views of the coastline and the ocean.

The lands are being acquired by the government in order to allow the people to invest in them so that could bring significant change to their lives.

“And, as always, the government will try to price the lands at a price where our people can access,” added the Premier Brantley while making this announcement.