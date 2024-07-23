Bahamasair delays inaugural Nassau-Montego Bay flight to Nov 17

The Bahamas based airline, Bahamasair, has announced the postponement of its inaugural service from Nassau into Montego Bay, Jamaica. Originally scheduled to kick off on July 25 to September, 2024, the service will now begin on November 17 this year.



While sharing the update, the airline noted that it is pleased to announce that the Bahamasair will begin its inaugural scheduled flight service on November 17.



It further highlighted that following the launch, the airline will provide twice-weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays with the aim of serving its customers better and enhancing the connectivity between the Bahamas and Jamaica.



In addition to this, the airline also expressed its gratitude to all stakeholders for their cooperation and added, "We look forward to welcoming the passengers onboard on our new service in November."



While the reasons for this delayed service have not been mentioned, the airline urged the travelers, "Fly to Paradise! Introducing Bahamasair's newest direct flights from Nassau, Bahamas, to Montego Bay, Jamaica! Round trips starting at just $526.35*, taxes included. Book Now."



Moreover, the passengers who have already booked their tickets on this route need to contact the airline through its official website to reschedule their dates or request refunds.



On the other hand, the passengers who were looking forward to fly on this new route through Bahamasair have expressed their anger with the airline while demanding full refunds for their advance bookings.



Dwight Enn Ez took to Facebook to express his frustration and said, "Ik yall better have my full refund in 7 days das wat ik … tryna take on some ready for it." Another user named Devon said, "We are pleased to announce ain nothing pleasing about a delay... People ain't wan hear that."

A user named Christopher Gayle also said that the airline was playing games and noted, "Ok, see now Bahamasair playing games. I think I need to book my ticket with Caribbean Airlines."