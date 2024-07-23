Bahamas police allege connection between two homicides occurred within 48 hrs

Police commissioner said that investigators have gathered enough evidence which links both the cases but details on the exact connections remain undisclosed.

Bahamas: The police commissioner in the Bahamas, Clayton Fernander, has confirmed that there is a connection between Neil Miller's July 16 homicide and Jamie Tynes and Adrian Edge Combe's double homicide on July 18.

He said that investigators have gathered enough evidence which links both the cases but details on the exact connections remain undisclosed.

According to the information, Neil Miller was fatally shot on Hanna Road while leaving a residence in a Nissan Cube.

Just 48 hours later, Jamie Tynes and Adrian Edgecombe were gunned down at Kemps Court as they arrived at the residence of former Chief Clerk of the House of Assembly, Maurice Tynes.

The police commissioner said, "Based on our investigation thus far, we could safely say that these two murders, the double and the murder with ONeal Miller, are connected."

He further added, "These two individuals were driving in the eastern area of Count's court when a vehicle approached from behind. The vehicle pulled to the side, and three men exited that vehicle and fired into the vehicle."

Fernander continued to say that the two occupants, two deceased persons, ran out of the vehicle, but they were chased and gunned down in that same area, and both of them died on the scene.

He also mentioned that the motive for the killing remains unclear at this time, but it is sure that both incidents are connected.

Witnessing a surge in homicides in the Bahamas, the citizens continue to blame the government as well as the police officers for failing every time.

"We can all C that something is wrong with all of y'all cops ok but god is watching ok," wrote a user named Kraig Curry through his Facebook account while another user said, "Nothing coming out that bro just lies."

As of now, the country has recorded more than 70 murders since the start of this year, which is a concerning matter for the government as a whole.