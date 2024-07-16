Three men gunned down in Cunupia, marking 4th triple murder of Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its fourth triple murder after three men were gunned down outside an eatery in Cunupia. The incident took place on Sunday, July 14, 2024, and sent shockwaves across the Twin Island nation.



The deceased has been identified as a 24-year-old coast guard officer of Alley Drive, Dave Lyons; 35-year-old Earl Peters of Corner Savannah; and 22-year-old JahMarley Goddard, of Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin.



According to the information, the police officers of Trinidad were on duty around 12:06 pm, when they got information about a shooting nearby Rituals Coffee Shop located along the Southern Main Road in Cunupia.



Following the receipt of the report, the officers rushed to the crime scene and observed a silver-coloured Subaru parked in the parking lot with several bullet holes.



The police conducted further investigations and found Lyons's lifeless body lying on the ground outside the driver’s side of the vehicle, which was bleeding from several gunshot injuries.



Meanwhile, Peters, who was in the front seat of the guard, and Goddard, who was in the back seat, were also seen bleeding from gunshot wounds.



The officers then called upon a district medical officer to the scene, who viewed the body and pronounced them dead. They then ordered the bodies to be removed to the Forensic Science Centre.



In addition to this, the homicide crime scene investigators also recovered 24 9 mm spent shells, 15 5.56 spent shells, 2 7.62 spent shells, as well as one live round of 9 mm ammo along with one deformed projectile.



The police said that they are still investigating the incident and looking into the details and motive behind this murder.



It is to be noted that the last triple murder took place on Saturday, June 22, 2024, when 20-year-old Andre Maloney, 21-year-old Malcolm Richardson, and 17-year-old Sherwin McFarlane were shot and killed inside a house along Mendoza Street, Matura.