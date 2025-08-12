Thompson, Clayton lead 20-member Jamaican squad into Budapest showdown at Gyulai István Memorial

The 20 Jamaicans will compete at the Gyulai István Memorial World Continental Tour Gold meet in Budapest, Hungary, as a warm-up before Saturday’s Wanda Silesia Diamond League.

Jamaica:100 metres champions Kishane Thompson and Tina Clayton are set to be part of the 20 Jamaican athletes who will be representing the country at Gyulai István Memorial World Continental Tour Gold meet in Budapest, Hungary today (August 12).

The 20 Jamaicans are set to stage the Gyulai István Memorial World Continental Tour Gold meet in Budapest, Hungary in what is known as a warm up meet before going on to the Saturday’s Wanda Silesia Diamond League.

Where they are precedent to clash with a United States quartet that consists of Kenneth Bednarek, Courtney Lindsay, Trayvon Bromell, and Noah Lyles.

With Thompson’s record of 9.75 seconds finishing a race that granted him title of world leader in men’s 100 meter relay. He is set to compete along other 2 Jamaicans Ackeem Blake and Rohan Watson in the 100 meters race set to take place today at 12:27 Jamaican local time.

Also in the line-up today will be South Africa’s Akani Simbine, also known as the only sprinter to defeat Thompson so far this season, along with Ronnie Baker the challenger from the United States.

Following today's relay meet the Thompson is expected to perform exceptionally at top-notch speed at the Wanda Silesia Diamond League on Saturday.

The women’s 100 meter race that will also feature 3 Jamaicans including Tina Clayton, Sloley Krystal, and Fraser-Pryce Shelly-Ann amongst other nations is also set to begin at 12:19 local time.

Clayton is set to go against Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson, her fellow top 3 finishers at the National Senior Championships. Clayton will be expected to improve on her last year's finishing. As she finished in eight position at last year's Gyulai István Memorial World Continental Tour Gold meet.

Shericka’s second at the National Championships finishing the race in 10.88 seconds, and Fraser-Pryce, third in 10.91 seconds, will both be competing in the event for the first time since the championships.