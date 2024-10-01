Wednesday, 2nd October 2024
Belize: 20-year-old artist brutally attacks girlfriend for being with male colleague

The incident took place in Hopkins Village, Stann Creek District, where Alvarez reportedly found his girlfriend, a teacher, in the company of a male colleague.

Tuesday, 1st October 2024

Belize: A 20-year-old artist from Belize, Huston Alvarez, also known as ‘Hubee’, is facing charges after an alleged violent altercation with his girlfriend.

The incident took place in Hopkins Village, Stann Creek District, where Alvarez reportedly found his girlfriend, a teacher, in the company of a male colleague.

It is reported that Alvarez was intoxicated, and he confronted the pair just to cause a scene before leaving the location with his girlfriend in his vehicle.

The woman reported that she pleaded to him to drop her home, but he reportedly drove to his Dangriga home, where the disturbance escalated.

The girlfriend reported the incident to police officials that Alvarez grabbed her by the neck and began choking her. Although she initially managed to escape, the suspect allegedly dragged her back into the house by her hair, where the confrontation continued.

After leaving the house briefly, Alvarez allegedly returned, forcefully stomping the door to gain entry. Once inside, he reportedly threw a Lasko fan at the woman, striking her in her stomach.

The girl called the police officials to the scene, following which the suspect was arrested, and since then, he has been charged with harm.

The 20-year-old Dangriga native, widely recognized for his music, is now facing charges after reportedly attacking his 30-year-old girlfriend on Thursday night.

The incident has sparked outrage among the citizens of Belize, with a few favouring the victim while Hubee's fans support him. 

“Sorry, this had to happen to you, Hubee. Issues of the heart are complicated sometimes. She’s not for. She’s not even for the streets. She’s for the country,” wrote a user named Philippa while another user said, “This is a message that I hope abusers read and view. No one have the right to harm anyone. I hope his ass is in jail.”

Monica Walker

