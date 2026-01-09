Dominica International Airport on track for phased completion by late 2027 

PM Roosevelt Skerrit said the Dominica International Airport will boost the economy, strengthen tourism and improve connectivity for trade and emergency response once completed.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has confirmed that the Dominica International Airport is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed in phases with major operational milestones targeted within the next few years.

Speaking during a site visit to the airport project on Thursday, the Prime Minister outlined that construction is advancing according to plan with the project expected to be completed by last quarter of 2027. “We're looking at a completion last quarter of 2027 for the airport which is barring any enforcing challenges, and we put to God there will be none they,” he said.

PM Skerrit said that priority focus will be placed on critical infrastructure components including the runway earthworks, terminal facilities and supporting access roads. He emphasised that the airport is being built to international standards to handle long-haul aircraft which is a key requirement for direct flights from North America and Europe.

According to the Prime Minister, the government’s approach is a phased delivery model. Initial operational readiness is expected once the runway, navigation systems and essential terminal services are completed. This phase will allow the airport to begin receiving international flights while additional works continue.

Full completion of the airport which includes expanded terminal facilities and ancillary services is projected to follow thereafter, noted the PM. He added that weather conditions, terrain challenges and the scale of earthworks have required careful engineering and planning and also assured that these factors have been accounted for in the construction timeline.

He stated that the airport project remains one of the most complex infrastructure developments in Dominica’s history and is being executed with long-term national development in mind.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit further explained that once completed, the Dominica International Airport will be a major economic catalyst that will transform access to the island, strengthen tourism, facilitate trade and create sustained employment opportunities. The airport is also expected to play a strategic role in emergency response and climate resilience by improving connectivity during natural disasters.

Prime Minister Skerrit reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency and regular public updates as construction continues. He stressed that while timelines are important, but quality and safety remain the top priorities to ensure the airport serves Dominica reliably for decades to come.