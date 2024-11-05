Thursday, 7th November 2024
Saint Lucia’s Olympian Julien Alfred Named Finalist for World Athletics Awards 2024

Alfred, who is also Saint Lucia’s Tourism Ambassador has been positioned in the top names in the awards that started way back in 1988.

Tuesday, 5th November 2024

Julien Alfred – Saint Lucia’s Olympic gold medallist is now among the finalists for the Track Athlete of the Year category in the World Athletics Awards 2024.  

Reportedly, top two leading athletes have been chosen according to the first rounds of voting, which comprised of voting from the World Athletics Council, World Athletics Family and a public vote done through social media 

While Alfred has been chosen the finalist in the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year in Olympic 100m category, she is now competing against Sydney McLaughlin Levrone of the USA who is Olympic 400m hurdles champion. 

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, while inviting the public to vote for Alfred said that “she is on the brink of another grand title as the reigning Olympic 100m champion and World Indoor 60m champion, her incredible talent and determination have made her a standout athlete on the global stage”. 

Furthermore, the Tourism Authority added that Julien Alfred has showcased her speed, resilience and sportsmanship to the world following her historic victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics.  

“Every vote count, and your support can help Julien claim this prestigious title. Let's rally behind our gem”, the Tourism Authority further emphasized. 

The final round of voting will be casted by sports fans from all across the world. The voting lines opened on the 4th of November, allowing interested individuals to cast their votes till the 10th of November.  

The winners of each category, including an overall winner will be revealed during a special ceremony in Monaco on the 1st of December. 

Saint Lucians are filled with enthusiasm following the announcement, and eagerly looking forward to vote for their favourite athlete. 

Monica Walker

